DUNCANSVILLE — The DuBois Christian School basketball teams lost a doubleheader at Blair County Christian Friday night.
The Lady Eagles fell 40-24, while the Eagles dropped a 60-25 contest.
In the girls game, Blair County used a strong second-half surge to upend the Lady Eagles. The two teams went to the half tied 18-18, but Blair County held DCS scoreless in the third while putting up 11 points itself to grab a 29-18 advantage.
Blair County carried that momentum into the fourth, where it outscored the Lady Eagles 11-6 to come away with the 16-point victory.
Grace Deitch led the Lady Eagles with 13 points, including all seven DCS points in the second quarter. Emily Deitch added seven points. Maddie Snyder led BCC with a game-high 18 points.
Blair County grabbed control of the boys game from the get-go, outscoring the Eagles 16-3 in the first quarter and 37-6 in the first half.
Adam Mowrey led the Eagles with 11 points, while Isaac Smith had eight. Blair County had three players reach double figures, led by Hunter Nagle’s 12 points.
DuBois Christian, whose boys hosted Christian Life Academy from Seneca Monday night, are back in action Thursday with a home doubleheader against Centre County Christian.
GIRLS
BLAIR COUNTY CHRISTIAN 40,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 24
Score by Quarters
DCS 11 7 0 4 — 24
BCC 6 12 11 11 — 40
DuBois Christian—24
Emily Deitch 3 1-4 7, Rorrie Maynard 0 0-0 0, Fiona Riss 1 0-0 2, Grace Deitch 6 1-2 13, Lily Shenkle 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 2-6 24.
Blair County—40
Maddie Snyder 6 0-0 18, Melanie Miller 0 0-0 0, Annelise Johnston 3 0-0 6, Sarah McCoy 4 0-0 8, Mallory Hileman 2 2-4 6, Micaylee Duey 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 2-4 40.
Three-pointers: DCS 0, BCC 4 (Snyder 4).
BOYS
BLAIR COUNTY CHRISTIAN 60,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 25
Score by Quarters
DCS 3 3 10 9— 25
BCC 16 21 9 14 — 60
DuBois Christian—25
Adam Mowrey 4 2-6 11, Devon Thomas 0 0-0 0, Devin Powell 1 2-3 4, Landon Whitaker 0 0-0 0, Isaac Smith 3 0-0 8, Caden Delarme 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 4-10 25.
Blair County—60
Ian McCarty 4 2-3 11, Connor Dull 1 1-3 3, David Dull 3 0-2 6, Ben Hartman 2 0-0 5, Kort Sease 3 0-0 8, Caleb Butterbaugh 2 0-0 5, Hunter Nagle 6 0-0 12, Aaron Winters 0 0-0 0, Mason Andre 4 1-2 10, Caedman Dull 0 0-0 0. Totals:
Three-pointers: DCS 0, BCC 5 (McCarty, Sease 2, Butterbaugh, Andre).