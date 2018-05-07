DuBOIS — A water main was damaged on Main Street at the Washington Avenue intersection Monday. Many residents in the immediate area will be without water until the line is repaired. Once service is restored, residents should expect cloudy or dirty water, officials say.
DuBois City alerts customers of main break
Katie Weidenboerner
