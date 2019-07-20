DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council held a brief work session Thursday afternoon and awarded three bids for the Stern Field renovations at the ballfield off Parkway Drive.
Based on recommendations by city Engineer Chris Nasuti, the bid for general construction was awarded to Hailstorm Construction in the amount of $973,646. The plumbing contract went to Fred L. Burns Inc. in the amount of $68,500. The bid for electrical construction was awarded to Hallstrom-Clark Electric in the amount of $94,314.
Each firm was the respective low bidder.
Auto-paymentsThe council OKd a request from City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio to allow the city to enroll in automatic payment for recurring bills such as for electric, telephone and natural gas.
Otherwise, those bills are placed on the registry of invoices for approval at each regular council meeting and, depending on how due dates line up with meeting dates, the city can incur late fees for failing to pay on time.
Sidewalk updateNasuti said workers on the sidewalk project along Beaver Drive will be inserting concrete next week, which could result in longer traffic delays.
DMAP tagsHunters are reminded of the Deer Management Assistance Program for 2019-20.
Coupon pickup can only be done between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 7 and 8, at the city building.
Each coupon is only good for one doe license for use in any season.
There are 92 coupons for the reservoir property, and 22 coupons for the well property.
For both the reservoir property and well property, only city residents can pick up one coupon per license holder on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Beginning on Aug. 8, any hunter can pick up one coupon for each property per license holder until they are gone.
Hunters need to bring their driver’s license and last hunting license with them.
Next meetingThe council will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.