DuBOIS — City code enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead told the city council about efforts to solve an ongoing problem.
Lawhead told the council at its work session Thursday that he and Advanced Disposal, the city’s contracted refuse and recycling collector, are trying to bring residents who are not signed up for collection into compliance.
The city requires residents to have garbage pick-up.
Beaver DriveCity Engineer Chris Nasuti said the installation of concrete sidewalks along Beaver Drive is going well. It is scheduled to be completed in October.
Nasuti also said work could begin on renovations at Stern Field next week.
The bids were awarded in July to Hailstorm Construction for general construction in the amount of $973,646; plumbing to Fred L. Burns Inc. in the amount of $68,500, and electrical construction to Hallstrom-Clark Electric in the amount of $94,314.
HomecomingA request from the DuBois Area School District to close Division Street briefly for the annual DAHS homecoming parade was approved.
Division Street will be closed for about 45 minutes beginning at 5:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.
Voting delegateCouncilwoman Diane Bernardo will be the city’s voting delegate at the Pennsylvania Municipal League Summit in Gettysburg Oct. 3-6.
City Treasurer Lisa LaBrasca Becker was named as the alternate.
Pole bidsCity Manager John “Herm” Suplizio received authorization from the council to bid out the light poles on West Long Avenue between High and Brady streets, if needed.
Monday meetingThe council will hold its regular meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
Agenda items will include the sewer service agreement with Sandy Township and recommendations from the city Planning Commission.