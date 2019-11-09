DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council set the table for its regular meeting this week, which will be held one day later than usual.
The city observes Veterans Day as a holiday, which means the council will hold its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
The meeting will be preceded at 6:50 p.m. with a public hearing on the 2019-20 Community Development Block Grant program.
The city will received about $298,000 from CDBG and must use at least 70 percent to benefit low- and moderate-income individuals.
Brady Street concernsJennifer Jackson asked the council if it can address the use of engine (Jake) brakes on trucks traveling on Route 219/Brady Street through the downtown as well as the speed of those trucks.
She said as far as she knows, there is only one posted speed limit sign. It is near the 4th Ward Hose Co.
City Engineer Chris Nasuti said PennDOT is responsible for issues on Route 219 and he will contact the District 2 office in Clearfield about her concerns.
Sewer tap feesNasuti told the council that it is time to consider enacting the second part of an increase in sewer tap fees.
An Act 57 study in 2017 include a recommendation to increase the fee from $1,800 to $3,397. The council raised the fee to $2,700.
Thursday’s work session was presided over by Councilman Randy Schmidt in the absence of Mayor Gary Gilbert. Schmidt is the mayor-elect following Tuesday’s municipal election. Also at Thursday’s meeting were Councilmen Ed Walsh and James Aughenbaugh.
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio and Councilwoman Diane Bernardo were absent.
Bernardo and Walsh were unopposed for re-election Tuesday.
Meeting itemsTuesday’s agenda will include:
- The first reading of Council Bill 1940, which will add the sanitation collection fee by Advanced Disposal to city residents’ water/sewer bills.
- Recommendations from the city Planning Commission regarding a three-unit condo on Turtle Alley and a small building addition by DuSan Ambulance on Beaver Drive.
- Directing city Solicitor Toni Cherry to make a recommendation to the council at its Dec. 23 meeting regarding General Code codification.
- Resolution of approval for the CDBG program.