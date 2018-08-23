DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council plans to pass a resolution at its regular meeting Monday in support of the Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group’s application for a $50,000 state grant.
Director Dan Bowman told the council at its work session Thursday that the application to the state Department of Community and Economic Development for a facade grant is due in Harrisburg Aug. 31.
If the group is awarded the grant, its Design and Beautification Committee will award grants to local businesses.
KOZ update
In response to a question from Councilwoman Diane Bernardo, Bowman, Redevelopment Authority Director Joe Mitchell and Engineer Chris Nasuti said the city has been included in the latest incarnation of Keystone Opportunity Zones.
Guidelines have not been released yet by the state, but the intent is to offer a tax-deferred benefit to businesses that purchase or improve land.
‘We’ll be watching’
Police Chief Blaine Clark said police will be out, particularly in school areas, “trying to slow people down” as the new year begins next week.
A welcome break
Code enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead said he is hopeful the break in the weather will allow residents a chance to catch up on their grass-cutting and property maintenance activities.
Campus kudos
Bernardo congratulated Penn State DuBois for its plans to renovate and improve the John DuBois statue and the area around it.
Relay for Life
The 2019 Relay for Life in DuBois will be held Saturday and Sunday, July 13 and 14.
‘Let’s talk’
Councilman Ed Walsh said the city is looking forward “enthusiastically” to attending a Sandy Township meeting to answer any questions relative to the prospective sale of the water system.
The city is one of the bidders, along with Aqua, for the system.
At the same time, Walsh expressed frustration with the amount of misinformation contaminating the discussion of the issue.
The council’s regular meeting will convene at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
