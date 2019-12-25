DuBOIS — When DuBois Mayor Gary Gilbert gaveled the adjournment of Monday’s city council meeting, he also brought to an end a 24-year career in public service.
His colleagues on the council along with city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio and members of the city staff bade “Gib” a fond farewell, thanking him for his friendship, leadership and dedication over a 14-year as a councilman and 10 more as mayor.
Councilman Randy Schmidt, who will succeed Gilbert as mayor, said he “wouldn’t be sitting here tonight without you and now I’ll be trying to fill your shoes.”
Suplizio called him a “godsend to the community” and Solicitor Toni Cherry added that everything he did was “always with an eye toward growth and improvement for everyone” in the city as well as in Sandy Township and neighboring areas.
Councilman Ed Walsh thanked him for his inspiration, Councilman Jim Aughenbaugh for the fun they shared and Councilwoman Diane Bernardo reflected on the years and experiences their two families shared.
Gilbert was grateful for the compliments and gave credit to the member and the city staff for their efforts. “This council has worked so well together,” he said. “I appreciate serving with you.”
The council will reorganize at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6. Schmidt will resign the remaining two years of his term in order to become mayor. Bernardo and Walsh will be sworn in for new four-year terms along with Controller Shane Dietz.
Budget enactedThe council held a public hearing prior to Monday’s regular meeting for the 2020 budget and accompanying tax levy.
No members of the public attended and there were no comments.
The council voted unanimously to approve the no-tax-increase budget.
The budget totals $14.7 million and includes revenue of $9,005,000 in lease and management payments from the water and sewer funds, $1,203,000 in local property taxes, $1,118,724 in enabling taxes, $263,525 from the recreation and culture tax, $300,000 from timber sales, $125,000 in grant income and $358,482 in state revenue entitlements.
Major expenditures include $1,165,990 in general government and administrative, $97,300 for legal, $173,686 for engineering, $199,508 for tax collection,$1,865,168 for the police department, $246,315 for the fire department, $151,120 for code enforcement, $779,620 in pensions, $1,037,799 for highways, roads and streets, $606,863 for sanitary sewers maintenance, $1,032,196 for sewage treatment, $729,689 for water lines maintenance, $864,538 for water treatment, $395,512 for pool administration, maintenance and parks, $89,500 or the public library, $1,131,967 in debt service and a $1,682,692 allowance for shortfalls in the water and sewage treatment funds.
The property tax levy will remain at 23.5 mills per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
Based on millage rates alone, without any formula adjustments or homestead exemptions by the state, the owner of a property with a market value of $50,000 can expect to pay about $294 in property taxes to the city, about $313 to Clearfield County and about $1,191 to the DuBois Area School District.
Timber bidThe council harnessed some revenue for 2020 when it accepted the recommendation of forester Ken Kane for awarding the bid for a timber sale on city-owned property near the reservoir watershed.
Eleven bids were received and ranged from $185,384 to the high bid of $356,080, which was submitted by Gutchess Lumber Co. of Cortland, NY. That firm includes the former Brockville Wood Products company.
The council voted unanimously to award the bid to Gulches, which Kane said is “eager to get started.”
Commissioner-elect
visitsDavid Glass of DuBois, who will take office in January as a newly elected Clearfield County commissioner, said there are two or three vacancies on the county Planning Commission and asked anyone who is interested and has a background in municipalities and planning to consider applying for appointment.
He promised that he’ll be “checking in” with the city and Bernardo told him he is “the right person at the right time.”