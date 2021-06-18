DuBOIS — Winners of the weightlifting competition at the 2021 DuBois Community Days have been announced.
They are as follows:
Overall Male Beast: Matt Shuey
Overall Female Beast: Rachel Clarke
Overall Youth Beast: Ryan White
Overall Weight Class Winners (All 3 Events):
Male
17-19 years old, 149lb –Trenton Donahue
17-19 years old, 165lb –Matt Mullhollan
17-19 years old, 193lb –Ryan White
17-19 years old, 262lb –Nate Kaltenbach
Open 128lb –Zhane Powell
Open 145lb –Nick Keedy
Open 194lb –Mike Gralla
Open 215lb –Andrew Wilson
Open 234lb –Thomas Evans
Open SHW –Matt Shuey
Bench/Dead Only
Open Male –Mark Dehner
Open Female –Nicole Dehner
14 year old –Brayden Ross
16 year old –Brayden Delp
Bench/Squat Only
Open Male 202lb –Matthew Smilo
Bench Only
Open Female 165lb –Nadia Mangiantini
Men’s Open 154lb –Sgt Jose Longoria
Men’s Open 217lb –Justin Buchanan
Deadlift Only
Open Male 262lb –Jordan Young
Open Female 210lb –Latasha Cantolina