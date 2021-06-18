DuBOIS — Winners of the weightlifting competition at the 2021 DuBois Community Days have been announced.

They are as follows:

Overall Male Beast: Matt Shuey

Overall Female Beast: Rachel Clarke

Overall Youth Beast: Ryan White

Overall Weight Class Winners (All 3 Events):

Male

17-19 years old, 149lb –Trenton Donahue

17-19 years old, 165lb –Matt Mullhollan

17-19 years old, 193lb –Ryan White

17-19 years old, 262lb –Nate Kaltenbach

Open 128lb –Zhane Powell

Open 145lb –Nick Keedy

Open 194lb –Mike Gralla

Open 215lb –Andrew Wilson

Open 234lb –Thomas Evans

Open SHW –Matt Shuey

Bench/Dead Only

Open Male –Mark Dehner

Open Female –Nicole Dehner

14 year old –Brayden Ross

16 year old –Brayden Delp

Bench/Squat Only

Open Male 202lb –Matthew Smilo

Bench Only

Open Female 165lb –Nadia Mangiantini

Men’s Open 154lb –Sgt Jose Longoria

Men’s Open 217lb –Justin Buchanan

Deadlift Only

Open Male 262lb –Jordan Young

Open Female 210lb –Latasha Cantolina

