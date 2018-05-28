DuBOIS — In lieu of Memorial Day the City Council Meeting scheduled for Monday, May 28, 2018 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 16 W. Scribner Avenue, DuBois, Pa.
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
What do you think?
Who are you most excited to see on the main stage at the Clearfield County Fair (July 29-Aug.4)?
DuBois, PA
Right Now
- Humidity: 76%
- Feels Like: 76°
- Heat Index: 76°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 76°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:47:05 AM
- Sunset: 08:38:09 PM
- Dew Point: 76°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 88F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: S @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSE @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSE @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SSW @ 2mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: WSW @ 1mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: WSW @ 1mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SSE @ 2mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.8 mi
Wind: SE @ 2mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.4 mi
Wind: NW @ 1mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.4 mi
Wind: NE @ 1mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: ENE @ 1mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Elk Co. man charged with intimidating a witness
- DuBois' Butler living the dream after signing with Oakland Raiders
- OPINION: "Katie from the Courier," signing off
- DASD teachers recalled
- After 10 year hiatus, St. Marys airport drag races revived
- 66 people donate hair in Brockway
- New auto parts store coming to Sandy Township
- Zoning officer gives update on garbage violation
- Brockway hires new principal
- Penfield man threatens to stab people, flees police
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.