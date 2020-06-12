DuBOIS — The nationwide shutdown forced by COVID-19 had a negative impact on nearly every business and was no different for the DuBois Country Club.
As the restrictions forced by the virus have been lifted however, the Club has had a strong bounce back as it works to overcome the two-month lull.
The Country Club, along with all other golf courses across the Tri-County area were able to open their doors on May 1 after a surprising announcement from Gov. Tom Wolf.
Over those six weeks, the Club has progressively moved back to business as usual as patronage has been on the rise on the course, as well as at the Tannery Bar and Grill and the Comfort Suites on site.
All three saw an added boost on May 29 when Clearfield County moved from the ‘yellow phase’ of restrictions into the ‘green phase’.
On the course, the move into the green phase allowed the Club to flip the pin cups, as throughout the first four weeks they were upside down to prevent golfers from holing out and having to reach into the cup to retrieve their ball.
Another change for golfers was they were able to ride two golfers per cart with no restrictions, as during the yellow phase only family members were allowed to ride two per cart.
Golf General Manager JJ McCabe also noted the move to green allowed the return of the club storage and cleaning service, something he noted is popular among members.
McCabe, who also runs the Tannery Bar and Grill noted the phase switch had an even larger impact on the restaurant, which also boosted business on the course.
“We followed all of the CDC guidelines up until the green phase and now we’ve spaced out all the tables in the restaurant to be six feet apart outside of a common party,” McCabe said.
He stressed that the focus on improved customer service at all three facilities has made guests much more comfortable with stopping in to eat and drink after their rounds rather than going to another restaurant in town.
McCabe said the new hours at the Tannery have led some golfers even changing their tee-times in order to head to the restaurant after a round.
The Tannery is currently open from 4-9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday while being closed on Mondays.
“We encourage people to come in and have a drink or a sandwich and do what upstanding members would do at a country club and most people have done that,” McCabe said.
McCabe said the restaurant got by on take-out prior to the green phase, but the ability to open the seating has provided a boost to business.
While business at the restaurant is picking up, the golf course and hotel are both seeing customers at or above the rate they were during this time in 2019.
McCabe said the past few weeks have been the busiest he has seen the course during his two years at the helm.
“We’ve had a good bit of play this year, I think that has to do with the policies we have, we offer free greens fees to Veterans or active armed forces and we offer discounts to first responders, police force,” he said.
The move to the green phase also allowed the Club to bring back it’s golfing leagues as there is a Fireman’s League on Tuesdays and a Men’s Twilight League on Thursdays.
The Fireman’s League begins at 5 p.m. and is a 9-hole scramble between partners, while the Twilight League is a two-man better-ball, which means both golfers play their ball into the hole and the pair take their best score.
With the increase in business, both leagues also added four teams this year, going from a total of 32 golfers in 2019 to 40 this year.
McCabe said over 75 percent of the golfers in the league are non-members, so the league play provides a boost for business each week.
The course opens daily at 8 a.m., but McCabe said he hopes to move the opening up to 7 a.m. in the coming weeks.
For more information on tee-times and rates call the pro shop at 814-414-7510.