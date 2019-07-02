The City of DuBois is finger-pointing these days, aiming at the Clearfield County commissioners.
The city might have a point. Or the kerfuffle might merely reflect the reality that this is an election year.
The city claims that the county has dragged its feet for more than 10 years while allowing an abandoned property on High Street to deteriorate.
City officials say they have been told, not by the commissioners but by the county Tax Claim Office, that the last known owners live out of the country and the county does not know how to notify them that they must fix their property or see it sold for unpaid back property taxes.
What should be done?
In this specific instance, not enough details are known to suggest action that will redress blight without subjecting the city or the county to a wrongful seizure lawsuit if and when owners come forward.
But in a broader sense, this instance points out a gaping hole in what cities, boroughs and townships should be doing, either individually or regionally — to correct blight.
Buildings crumble. Times change. Fire or floods strike.
Blight is just as much a responsibility of local government as are roads, streets, sewers, police or parks.
But local government is fixated on what needs to be done today, not 10 years down the road.
What is needed is a pile of money that can be used to clear title to blighted properties, to pay for demolition when needed, or to oversee sale and restoration to tax rolls when possible.
That pile could come from tax revenues.
It won’t, of course. Just picture local elected officials saying, “We won’t fix your potholes this year because we are setting aside money to tear down blighted properties in 10 years.”
But grant money can be used. So can donations from civic-minded people and businesses. A revolving fund can be created. It will always need to be supplemented, but it can be partially sustained by the proceeds from sale of land once blighted property is cleared.
County government has a role to play here, too. Removal of blighted property is inherently a function of municipal government, not county government. But county government can facilitate regional groupings of smaller governments and provide support services, e.g., staff, office space, computers, legal assistance.
It makes more sense to get off dead center and get going in this direction than it does to point fingers. As the cliché has it, “When you point one finger, there are three fingers pointing back to you.”
— Denny Bonavita