PUNXSUTAWNEY — The DuBois cross country team opened the dual-meet season Tuesday at Punxsutawney, with both squads going 2-1 in a quad-meet that also featured DuBois Central Catholic and Elk County Catholic.
On the boys’ side, DuBois lost to host Punxsy (26-32) but beat DCC (21-39) and ECC (26-32). The Lady Beavers dropped an even closer meet to Punxsy (27-29) while besting DCC (19-44) and ECC, which didn’t have enough girls to score as a team.
McKellan “Mack” Jaramillo led the Beavers with a second-place finish, crossing the line in 17:41. Teammates Joseph Foradora (7th, 18:12) and AC Deemer (7th, 18:30) also captured Top 10 finishes.
Ryan White was 14th (19:46), while Christian Roemer was 16th (19:55).
On the girls’ meet, DuBois freshman Julia Wirths came away with the victory, posting a time of 21:05. That win came of the heels of Wirths finishing eighth overall at the Big Valley Invite in Reedsville in her first varsity meet on Saturday.
She crossed the line in 19:56 and was one of three freshmen to finish in the Top 10 in the 25-plus team event.
Teammate Morgan Rothrock was seventh (23:32) and was followed across the line by Emalee Horner in eighth (23:53) and Anna Wingard in 10th (24:05). Lady Beaver Kyra Hoover was 11th (24:12).
No other information was available from the meet in regards to DCC or ECC.
DuBois is back in action Tuesday at Bradford for a tri-meet that also features Brockway.
In the junior high meet Tuesday, the DuBois boys beat Punxsy (15-40), taking the top five spots, and ECC (18-37).
DuBois’ Mario Rodriguez was the overall winner with a time of 12:59 and was followed in second and third by teammates Rudy Williams (13:09) and Andres Sconzo (13:40), respectively.
Elk County’s Lucas Polaski was fourth (14:10) in the boy’s race and DuBois’ Jay Sheloski fifth (14:18).
The Lady Beavers also swept the meet, beating Punxsy (16-49) and ECC (21-36).
DuBois’ Morgan Roemer won the girls’ event with a 13:52 — which was the fourth fastest time overall.
Lady Crusader Grace Neubert was second (14:38), with Lady Beavers’ Melina Powers (15:08), Sidney Beers (15:17) and Delaney Yarus (15:23) rounding out the Top 5.