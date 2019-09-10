BRADFORD — The DuBois boys and girls cross country teams swept a meet on the road with Bradford, Smethport and Otto-Eldred Tuesday.
On the girls side, the Lady Beavers beat Bradford 18-43, Otto-Eldred 15-50 and earned a forfeit win over Smethport.
The boys team edged Bradford 26-29, while defeating Smethport 21-38 and Otto-Eldred 15-48.
Julia Wirths secured individual medalist honors in the girls race, posting a first-place time of 20:38 to finish nearly a minute and a half ahead of the field.
Morgan Rothrock was the second Lady Beaver across the line with a time of 23:15 to take fifth place.
Rothrock was followed by Anna Winged (23:36), Emalee Horner (23:41), Kyra Hoover (23:57) and Ashley Usaitis (24:56) in sixth through ninth respectively.
DuBois also had the top finisher in the boys race as McKellan Jaramillo posted a time of 17:48 to edge Bradford’s Tyler Kraft by four seconds.
Joseph Foradora followed for DuBois in fourth place after posting a time of 18:12.
AC Deemer (18:18) and Ryan White (18:46) also recorded top-10 finches for the Beavers in sixth and eighth respectively.
DuBois is back in action Thursday at Hollidaysburg at 4:30 p.m.
Brookville, DCC
compete at ECC
ST. MARYS — DuBois Central Catholic, Brookville and Elk County Catholic competed at a cross country meet along with Cameron County and Kane at Benzinger Park Tuesday.
On the boys side, ECC defeated DCC 22-33, while Brookville defeated the Cardinals 26-29 and Kane earned a 22-35 victory.
The Cardinals lone win came by way of a Cameron County forfeit.
On the girls side, the Lady Cardinals got a forfeit win from ECC and also topped Cameron County 25-31.
The girls team also beat Kane 29-29 as they earned the tiebreaker by virtue of their sixth-place runner finishing with a better time.
Brookville dominated the girls race and picked up a 20-43 win over DuBois Central.
In the boys race, Elk County Catholic’s Ben Hoffman (17:36) and Joe Wolfe (18:13) took first and second respectively.
DuBois Central Catholic’s Jonnry Ritsick took third with a time of 18:33, as Brookville’s Bryce Baughman (19:17) and Clavlin Doolittle (19:30) finished in fifth and sixth respectively.
The rest of the Crusaders’ top-5 runners included Adam Straub in 11th with a time of 19:59, Alex Miller in 12th at 20:13 and Tom Dippold in 17th with a time of 21:31.
JP Piccirillo posted a time of 19:52 to finish ninth for the Cardinals, while Brenden Paisley was 15th at 20:55 and Shane Paisley took 19th with a time of 22:09.
The rest of the top five for Brookville consisted of Cameron Moore in 14th (20:37), Hunter Rupp in 18th (22:01) and Luc Doolittle in 20th (22:16).
In the girls race, the top two times went to Kane runners, as DCC’s Jaci Mennetti recorded the best area time at 22:42 to finish third.
Brookville was led by Emma Fiscus in fourth with a time of 22:55, while ECC’s top finish came from Chelsea Hunt in fifth with a time of 23:33.
Beth Williams (17th, 28:54), Joann Case (18th, 29:36) and Maddy Miscavich (19th, 29:41) followed for the Lady Cardinals.
Five Brookville runners took 7th through 11th in the race in Sadie Shofestall (24:37), Janell Popson (24:39), Emily Martz (24:48), Amber McAninch (24:54), and Anna Fiscus (24:57).
Mara Lecker was the only Lady Crusader competitor with a time of 34:19 in 24th place.