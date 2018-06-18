July 14 is the date set for The DuBois Cruise In, an event that showcases classic and late model cars, trucks and motorcycles.
West Long Avenue will be closed for the event, which will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude by 9 p.m., according to organizer Matt Reed.
The $10 donation required for participation benefits The First Class Children’s Foundation, created by Reed to fund things to help the area’s youth and children.
Reed also organizes a car show in September every year to benefit the same cause.
The car show was staged for five years at DuBois Mall. This is the second year for the cruise in which last year drew participation by 130 cars, trucks and motorcycles.
In 2016, Reed said, the foundation was able to buy 500 book sets chosen by teachers in the Oklahoma schools.
“Teachers spend a lot of their own money,” Reed said this week. “This is a way to help them get the things they need.”
Reed, a native of DuBois, graduated from DuBois High School and DuBois Business College. He has worked at Johnson Motors for eight years and, having graduated from the Chevrolet Dealer Sales Academy, is certified to sell Corvettes.
He admits he has “always been real ‘into’ cars. He has owned three Camaros and the one he has now is a 2010 with the 6.2-liter LS3 powerplant.
Participants in the cruise in, Reed said, should enter via West Scribner Avenue and then turn on to High Street.
The cruise in will be held rain or shine and is not a judged show. It does have its own Facebook page at www.facebook.com/theduboiscruisein
For more information on the cruise in, contact Reed at (814) 661-4738.
