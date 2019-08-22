CURWENSVILLE — The DuBois boys golf team secured a 184-197 victory on the road over Curwensville at Eagles Ridge Golf Course Thursday.
Jayden Fulkroad led the way for the Beavers with a round of 44, while Nic Cebulskie finished one shot behind with a 45.
Kaleb Hand posted a 47 for DuBois while Dayne Bauman rounded out the scorers with a 48.
Gavin Kaschalk also competed for the Beavers and shot a 51 while Landon Gustafson finished with a 62.
Nate Hryn led the way for the Golden Tide, as he posted the low round of the day with a 41.
Adam Miller followed with a 47, while Chris Daniels shot a 48 and Chase Graham rounded out Curwensville’s scorers with a 61.
Mike McCracken finished with a 65 for the Golden Tide while Mike Daniels also competed and shot a 71.
DuBois is back in action Wednesday for a match against DuBois Central Catholic at 3:30 p.m.
In other matches Thursday:
DuBois Central
Catholic 217,
Brockway 243
DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic boys golf team shot a combined 217 to beat Brockway by 26 strokes at the DuBois Country Club Thursday.
The Cardinals were led by Chase Hickman, who posted the low round of the day with a 50.
Parker Meholick recorded the second best score of the day with a 52, while Carter Hickman (56) and Zach Spellen (59) rounded out the scorers for DCC.
Dante Armanini and Harrison Starr also competed for the Cardinals as they shot rounds of 63 and 68 respectively.
Dylan Coder led the Rovers with the third best overall score of the day as he shot a round of 54.
Daniel Shugarts followed with a 59, while Carter Nichols shot a 64 and Elijah Snell rounded out the scorers for Brockway with a 66.
Aiden Bullers also competed and finished with a round of 66 for the Rovers.
Both teams are back in action Monday at 3:30 p.m., as DCC hosts Brookville and Brockway travels to Curwensville.
Ridgway 206,
St. Marys 252
RIDGWAY — A pair of strong rounds from Zack Zameroski and Greg Simon led the Ridgway boys golf team to a 206-252 victory over St. Marys at Laurel Mill Golf Course Thursday.
Zameroski and Simon tied for the low round of the day as both shot rounds of 38 for the Elkers.
Eric Christoff followed with a 42, while Collin Porter shot a 43 and Derek Peterson rounded out the scorers for Ridgway with a 45.
Sean Fitch (51), Kole Asti (54), Wyatt Shaffer (56) and Cole Norlin (57) also all competed for the Elkers.
Lucas Benjamin led St. Marys with the third best round of the day at 41, while Trevor Atkinson followed with a 50.
Vinnie Lenze and Holden Housler both shot rounds of 52 while Ethan Schlimm rounded out the team’s scores with a 57.
Justice Rhoads and Ryan Hanes both finished with rounds of 57 for the Dutch.
St. Marys is back in action Tuesday at Bradford at 3:30 p.m., while Ridgway travels to face Elk County Catholic Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
Punxsutawney 167,
Brookville 227
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Zack VanLeer’s medlalist round of 37 led the Punxsutawney Chucks golfers to a 167-227 win over visiting Brookville at Punxsutawney Country Club Thursday morning.
The Raiders (0-2) got a low round of 48 from David Cable. Also scoring were Bryce Rafferty (58), Hayden Osborne (59) and Ian Pete (62). Also playing were Patrick Diedrich (65) and Isaac Wolfe (70).
Rounding out the Chucks’ scoring were Ryan Roberts (42), Jackson Fezell (42) and Sean Deeley (46).
The Raiders are back in action Monday against DuBois Central Catholic at DuBois Country Club.