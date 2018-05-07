DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings recently.
Guilty plea
The following defendant pleaded guilty to a charge against him.
- Joshua Reese Bennett, 24, Brockport, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. A charge of assault was withdrawn. He was ordered to pay $260.25 in fines and costs.
Waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Brittany Elix Gibson, 31, DuBois, is charged by Sandy Township police with retail theft. Bail is set at $1,000, unsecured.
- Michael J. Duffalo, 37, Brockway, is charged by DuBois police with theft of property. Bail is set at $1,000, unsecured.
- Jesse David Kuhn, 37, Johnsonburg, is charged by DuBois police with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $1,000, unsecured.
- Andrew C. Vargas, 40, DuBois, is charged by Sandy Township police with assault and harassment. Bail is set at $10,000, straight.
- Jennifer Perry, 41, DuBois, is charged by Sandy Township police with assault and harassment. Bail is set at $10,000, straight.
Continued
The following defendants had their cases continued.
- Brad Dwayne Woods, 45, DuBois, is charged by DuBois police with driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and one summary traffic charge.
