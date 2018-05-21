ST. MARYS — District Judge Patrick Ford of DuBois, presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings recently.
Withdrawn
The following defendants had charges against them withdrawn.
- Ryan Allen Bussard, 28, DuBois, had charges of assault and harassment withdrawn which were filed against him by Sandy Township police.
- Ned Carmen Caldwell III, 53, had a charge of theft of services withdrawn which was filed against him by Sandy Township police.
Guilty plea
The following defendant pleaded guilty to a charge filed against him.
- Jeffrey Charles McClure, 45, Clearfield, pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct, which was filed against him by DuBois City police.
Waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Cameron Aaron Bortz, 18, DuBois, is charged by DuBois Area School police with criminal trespass and defiant trespass. Bail is set at $5,000, unsecured.
- Mitchell David Kohler, 31, Rockton, is charged by DuBois City police with burglary, criminal trespass, assault, criminal mischief, and harassment. Bail is set at $10,000, straight.
- Tim A. Ogden, 55, Clearfield, is charged by state police with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, DUI, and three summary traffic charges. Bail is set at $10,000, unsecured.
Held for court
Following a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was found to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- John Olen Carolus, 51, Curwensville, is charged by state police with terroristic threats and harassment. Bail is set at $50,000, unsecured.
- Scott Lee Smith Jr., 33, DuBois, is charged by state police with recklessly endangering another person, harassment, and one summary traffic charge. Bail is set at $10,000, unsecured.
Continued
The following defendant had their case continued.
- Vicki Hullihen, 42, DuBois, is charged by DuBois City police with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Her case was continued to June 1.
