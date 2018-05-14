DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings recently.
Guilty plea
The following defendants pleaded guilty to charges against him.
- Bradley James Ripple, 24, Penfield, pleaded guilty to assault. A charge of harassment was withdrawn. He was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay $472.25 in fines and costs.
- Joshua Douglas Good, 31, Waynesburg, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of false identification to police was withdrawn. He was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay $579.25 in fines and costs.
Waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- John Cameron McClure II, 47, DuBois, is charged by state police with DUI and four summary traffic charges. Two summary traffic charges were withdrawn. Bail is set at $1,000, unsecured.
- Richard Ray Phillip Delp, 32, Falls Creek, is charged by state police with DUI and four summary traffic charges. Bail is set at $1,000, unsecured.
- Jessica Ann Morgan, 44, DuBois, is charged by state police with DUI and five summary traffic charges. Bail is set at $1,000, unsecured.
- Arthur R. Getz, 47, DuBois, is charged by state police with DUI and two summary traffic charges. Bail is set at $1,000, unsecured.
- William Roy Anderson, 32, Sykesville, is charged by state police with possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, and five summary traffic charges. Bail is set at $1,000, unsecured.
Held to court
Sufficient evidence was found to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- James Anthony Giacalone, 64, New Britain, Conn., is charged by state police with DUI of a controlled substance and four summary traffic charges. Bail is set at $1,000, unsecured.
- Derek Bruce Kuntz, 36, DuBois, is charged by Sandy Township police with retail theft. A warrant is currently our for his arrest.
