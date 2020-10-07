BROOKVILLE — Breaking out the new course layout for the upcoming District 9 Cross Country Championships it’ll hold on Oct. 31, Brookville hosted a four-team meet Wednesday afternoon.
DuBois was the dominant team, putting four of the first five runners across the line in the boys’ race while placing the first three in the girls’ race.
Jaramillo McKellen won the boys’ race in 17:55, four seconds ahead of teammate A.C. Deemer while Morgan Roemer ran to the girls’ win in 21:34, 15 seconds ahead of teammate Julie Wirths.
In the team scoring, the DuBois boys swept Brookville (17-46), DuBois Central Catholic (17-46) and Karns City (15-50). Brookville beat the other two teams, DCC (23-38) and Karns City (17-42). DCC edged Karns City (24-31).
The DuBois girls also swept Brookville (21-35), DCC (15-49) and Karns City (15-50) and like the boys, Brookville beat the other two in DCC (17-46) and Karns City (15-48). In a four-runner scoring format, Karns City edged DCC (17-19).
With longtime district host Ridgway opting out of this year’s event, the move to Brookville forced a change at the starting point to the varsity soccer field where a wider start could be used rather than the one below the lower parking lot below the high school.
For all the of the teams attending, minus the DuBois girls who will run with District 10 this year in Class 3A, it was a chance to get a look at the postseason race course. The DuBois boys dropped to Class 2A with Bradford, Clearfield, Punxsutawney and St. Marys while the girls’ classification number was high enough to land in Class 3A.
The Beavers dominated the day with Jaramillo and Deemer leading the charge. Joe Foradora was third overall in 18:12, 11 seconds ahead of Brookville’s fourth-place Calvin Doolittle. The Beavers put five of the first seven across with Ryan White (5th, 18:57) and Ryan Gildersleeve (7th, 19:25) completing the Beavers’ scoring lineup.
Jaedon Yarus (8th, 19:30), Rudy Williams (9th, 19:33) and Christian Roemer (10th, 19:39) were also in the top 10.
Brookville’s Hayden Kramer (12th, 20:25), Gideon Waterbury (13th, 20:32), Jack Gill (14th, 20:33) and Nick Shaffer (15th, 20:48) finished its scoring lineup.
DuBois Central Catholic’s John Piccirillo was seventh in 19:14. The Cardinals also scored Brenden Paisley (11th, 20;16), Angelo Piccirillo (21st, 21:22), Dante Armanini (24th, 21:42) and Isaac Bloom (34th, 30:46).
For the girls, Sidney Beers was third for the Lady Beavers in 23:12. They also put three more in the top nine with two of them scoring for the team — Annie Wingard (7th, 23:59), Morgan King (8th, 24:22) and Delaney Yarus (9th, 24:46).
The Lady Raiders put three runners across in a row from fourth through sixth in Amber McAninch (23:24), Sadie Shofestall (23:33) and Emma Fiscus (23:54). Also scoring were Ella Fiscus (11th, 25:57) and Anna Fiscus (12th, 26:12).
DuBois Central Catholic fielded four runners, led by Beth Williams (10th, 25:42) and then Eva Bloom (21st, 29:24), Michaela Armanini (22nd, 30:04) and Joann Case (24th, 30:55).
The two-mile junior high races were won by Karns City’s Griffin Booher (12:33) and Brookville’s Erika Doolittle (13:37), who broke the girls’ course record previously held by DuBois’ Morgan Roemer, the varsity race winner. Roemer ran a 13:58 last year and tied the 2005 record set by Kane’s Shana Wotcik.