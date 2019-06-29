BROOKVILLE — About an inch of rain in 90 minutes backed things up at Zufall Field Saturday night, but it wasn’t enough to postpone the District 10 Minor-League All-Star baseball opener between Brookville and DuBois.
In soggy but playable conditions, DuBois got a combined three-hitter from its trio of pitchers Isaac Dennison, Seth Wilmouth and Wes Clyde in an 11-4 win. That puts DuBois in the winners’ bracket semifinals at home against Punxsutawney Monday night.
Brookville, meanwhile, drops into the losers’ bracket and travels to Brockway in an elimination game also on Monday at Memorial Park. Punxsutawney beat Brockway, 3-2, in their matchup Saturday.
Dennison started and went 2 2/3 innings with five strikeouts, giving up one hit. Wilmouth pitched two innings and struck out three while walking two and giving up a hit and Clyde finished things off with the final 1 1/3 innings, striking out three and giving up one hit.
DuBois, the home team via the pre-game coin flip, had eight hits off Brookville’s trio of pitchers Parker Kalgren, Joel Burton and Tyler Barnett. It scored in four of its five at-bats, putting up three in the first inning, four more in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Of DuBois’ 11 runs, six were unearned due to six Brookville errors. Four in the fifth inning led to three DuBois runs.
Wilmouth and Hunter Ho each had two hits for DuBois. Wilmouth singled in the first inning, tripled and scored a run in the third and walked and scored in the fourth. Ho reached base all three times he went to the plate, walking in the first inning, singling in a run and scoring in the third and singling and scoring in the fifth.
Brookville scored the game’s first run in the top of the first when Cody Householder reached on an error and came around to score thanks to two bunts, the second from Kevin Mumford that pushed him home.
But DuBois scored three in the bottom of the inning and never looked back as its trio of arms walked just two runners.
Householder doubled in the third with two outs but was stranded there. Brookville scored two runs in the fifth when Liam Whitling and Isaiah Campbell drew walks before Houseolder reached on an error to set up Barnett’s pinch-hit two-run double.
All four of Brookville’s runs were unearned thanks to four DuBois errors. Its fourth run scored in the sixth when Kalgren reached on an infield error to start the inning and came around to score from third on a wild pitch.
Kalgren threw 2 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking four. Burton struck out three in 1 2/3 innings and Barnett struck out one and gave up two unearned runs on two hits in his inning of relief.