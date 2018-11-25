DuBOIS — Heading into their third season, the DuBois Dream once again hosted a charity exhibition game on Saturday evening at DuBois Central Catholic.
The game was free to anyone who brought a toy to be donated to Toys for Tots or brought a food item to be donated to the DuBois Food Pantry.
The game raised 150-200 toys as well as 150-200 food items for donation, as the Dream also came away with a 117-92 victory over the NYC Unbreakable Talent in the exhibition.
Cameron Grumley helped lead the Dream to the victory with 27 points, eight boards and five assists.
Hasiin Dixon added 21 points, four rebounds and three assists in the victory.
“I just want to thank DuBois and the surrounding area for coming out and supporting our team and our great causes in a big way at the game,” player and owner Albert Varacallo said.
“This community proves time and time again how generous and supportive they are and I feel very blessed to be a part of it and have this Dream continue to grow here.”
Saturday also marked the unveiling of the Dream’s new store, Downtown Imprints, which is located at 55 W. Long Ave. in DuBois.
“I hope the fans enjoyed the game as well as our new store and I am excited to get the official season started around the new year,” Varacallo said.