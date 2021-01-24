DuBOIS — The DuBois boys basketball team jumped out to a 12-4 lead after eight minutes Saturday against visiting Penns Valley and never looked back as the Beavers raced past the Rams, 58-37.
DuBois got another big game from senior Lennon Lindholm, who hit five 3-pointers en route to scoring a game-high 20 points. Lindholm hit a pair of treys in the first quarter to help get DuBois off and running. Fellow senior Brady Woodward netted four of his six points in the opening eight minutes as well.
The Beavers turned their eight-point lead entering the second quarter into an 18-point advantage (29-11) at the break. Six different Beavers scored in the quarter, led by senior Nick Farrell who posted all five of his points in the period.
The second half proved to be more tightly contested. The Rams won the third quarter, 15-13, but it did little to slow down the Beavers, who finished strong with a 16-11 edge in the fourth to come away with the 21-point victory.
Lindholm scored eight of his 20 points in the fourth, while teammate Chooch Husted netted six of his eight points in the second half. Sommers added five points for the Beavers.
DuBois (5-3) is back in action tonight at home against the 5-1 Clarion Bobcats.
DuBOIS 58,
PENNS VALLEY 37
Score by Quarters
Penns Valley 4 7 15 11 — 37
DuBois 11 17 13 16 — 58
Penns Valley—37
Logan Crater 2 3-4 8, Zach Braucht 3 2-4 8, Caleb Narber 2 2-4 6, Kyle Niewinski 2 0-2 4, John Aston 4 3-9 11, Collin Emal 0 0-0 0, Aidan Culver 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 10-18 37.
DuBois—58
Lennon Lindholm 7 1-1 20, Jordin Sommers 2 1-2 6, Nick Felix 2 0-0 5, Nick Farrell 1 2-2 5, Brady Woodward 3 0-0 6, Michael Orzechowski 1 0-2 2, Chooch Husted 4 0-0 8, Al Pasternak 2 0-0 4, McKellan Jaramillo 0 0-0 0, Ryan Kovalyak 0 0-0 0, Joey Foradora 0 2-2 2, Andrew Shaffer-Doan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 6-9 58
Three-pointers: PV 1 (Crater), DuBois 8 (Lindholm 5, Sommers, Felix, Farrell).
Elk Co. Catholic 60,
Bradford 30
ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic got big games from seniors Mark Kraus and Mason McAllister as it routed visiting Bradford, 60-30, Saturday afternoon.
The duo each scored 19 points to account for more than half of the Crusaders’ points, with each doing most of their damage in different halves.
McAllister, who was 7 of 10 at the foul line, got off to a fast start as he scored nine first-quarter points as ECC wasted little time seizing control of the game with a 20-7 advantage in the opening eight minutes. Charlie Breindel scored four of his seven points in the quarter, while Luke Jansen had four of his six in the frame.
The Crusaders’ big first quarter proved too much for Bradford to overcome. The Owls did win the second quarter 13-11 to make it 31-20 at the break, but the Crusaders ran away for good in the second half — outscoring Bradford 29-10 over the final two quarters.
Kraus led that second-half push, netting 13 of his 19 points after the break.
Elk County win the junior varsity game 49-29. Michael Jacobs and Joe Tettis each scored 14 points for the Crusaders.
The Crusaders host Port Allegany tonight.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 60,
BRADFORD 30
Score by Quarters
Bradford 7 13 8 2 — 30
ECC 20 11 17 12 — 60
Bradford—30
Austin 3 0-0 7, Wilmoth 3 1-2 10, Dixon 2 0-0 5, Franz 2 0-0 4, Gleason 2 0-0 4, Fuller 0 0-0 0, Pilon 0 0-0 0, Warner 0 0-0 0, Sarnoski 0 0-0 0, Liners 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 1-2 30.
Elk County Catholic—60
Luke Jansen 2 2-2 6, Jordan DePrator 2 0-0 4, Mason McAllister 6 7-10 19, Mark Kraus 9 0-0 19, Charlie Breindel 2 3-3 7, Jordan Wasko 0 0-0 0, Joe Wolfe 1 0-2 2, Tommy Slay 0 0-0 0, Joe Tettis 0 0-0 0, Michael Jacobs 0 2-2 2, Cole Piccirillo0 0-0 0, Adam Straub 0 1-2 1, David Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 15-10 60.
Three-pointers: Bradford 5 (Wilmoth 3, Dixon, Austin), ECC 1 (Kraus).