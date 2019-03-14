LEWISBURG — After getting bested in the District 9 Class AA Championships in the 100 free, DuBois’ Tucker Fenstermacher had to wait to see if he made it to PIAAs as an at-large bid.
His 49.25 was good enough to get him the 27th seed at the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships Thursday at Kinney Natatorium and another shot at Clearfield’s Elliot Thorp, who beat him in a swim-off at the District 9 meet.
St. Marys’ Kevin Kuhar also made the 100 free preliminaries after a late scratch gave him the position.
Fenstermacher had the best swim of the three, recording a time of 49.40 to move into 22nd place in the event.
“The goal was just come down here, swim your best and try to win your heat,” DuBois head coach Mike Gressler said. “We figured we needed a 48 to come back in the consolations, and we would have loved to have seen that. But, he did improve his final position by five spots. And that is something I’m really happy about.”
Gressler was also happy about the valuable experience his sophomore got from spending two days at the PIAA meet.
“This has been a great experience for him,” Gressler said. “So next year when, hopefully, we’re back down here again, he’ll know what’s going on and he can get prepared for it and we’ll see what happens.”
For such a young varsity swimmer, Gressler says Fenstermacher has had a lot of high-profile swims that will only serve to make him better.
“A sophomore having a swim-off at the district meet and then making it to states, he’s had some high pressure, intense moments and that’s only going to help him in the future,” Gressler said.
“And he’s already talking about next year. Things that he can do differently. Things to expect. His language and words he is using show he’s fired up about next year, and he wants more.”
St. Marys also had young swimmers perform well at their first PIAA Championship as Kuhar, Jacob Koss and Camryn Bauer hit the pool in the preliminary round.
Kuhar, who swam the 50 free on Wednesday, got a surprise Thursday morning when head coach Mark Demuro told him he had a chance to compete in the first heat of the 100 free on Thursday after someone scratched, getting to renew his rivalry with fellow D-9 freestylers Fenstermacher and Thorp, who were also in the heat with him.
“That was kind of fun,” Demuro said. “We like it when they’re all together like that.”
Kuhar came in 32nd after swimming a 51.28 with not much advanced notice that he’d be competing in the race.
Dutchmen Jacob Koss also got to compete on the state’s grandest stage, swimming the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:03:30, which was a little over a minute off his seed time of 1:01.93. Koss ended up placing 28th.
“I think Jacob had a little bit of a disappointing swim, but he had a great season,” Demuro said. “And I think Kevin did really well for being called in this morning. I think he did a great job. They both did a great job all year.”
St. Marys had a breast stroker on the girls side as well as Camryn Bauer, who was also on Wednesday’s 200 medley relay, had a solid performance. She swam a time of 1:01.92, which was nearly a second faster than her seed time and moved her from 31st to 27th in the event.
“Camryn did well,” Demuro said. “She wanted to go faster, but I think she’ll be happy. She’s got a couple of years left. We’re looking forward to next year. Camryn will be back. Kevin will be back, Jake will be back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.