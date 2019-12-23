We’ve reached No. 8 on our countdown of the Top 10 local sports stories of the year and come to one of the biggest non-game/result related events of the year — DuBois’ decision to seek entry and its acceptance into the District 9 League Large School Division and the school’s subsequent decision to not retain the coach who pushed for the move.
DuBois move became official during the football season in early October. The vote to accept the Beavers wasn’t unanimous, but D-9 League President Dave Osborne of Brookville said the league welcomed the Beavers after they received the mandatory 75-percent vote.
The move made waves for a multitude of reasons — including the fact D-9’s largest school district was coming home to play in a league against a bunch of schools smaller than them.
It also didn’t help that the Beavers were mired in their worst season in 13 years and finished without a win on the field (0-10) for the first time since they also went 0-10 in 2002. DuBois officially ended this past season 1-9 after Erie was forced to forfeit to the Beavers after it was learned it used an ineligible player in a Week 5 win at Mansell Stadium.
Prior to the switch, DuBois had been competing in Region 7 and before that Region 5 in District 10 since 2010 against schools that were fairly similar in size. In recent years, most of those schools elected to play up the Class 5A to avoid Cathedral Prep in the postseason.
But, most weeks DuBois was still facing an opponent smaller than them enrollment-wise, as the only two schools bigger than the Beavers on their schedule this past year were Erie and Hollidaysburg.
That number will be even smaller moving forward, unless the Beavers are able to pick up a non-conference game against a larger school. However, if DuBois can keep its non-conference game against rival Clearfield — the only district school currently not in the three D-9 Leagues now — than every team DuBois plays will be smaller.
Curwensville, a member of the Small School South Division, will be moving to the Inter-County Conference (District 6) in 2021. The Golden Tide used to belong to the ICC before joining the old Allegheny Mountain League (AML) in 1999.
The Beavers were placed in the Large School Division, and to accommodate that move, Brockway was shifted the Small School South Division — a fitting move as a Rover squad coming off a rough 3-7 season has is now the smallest Class 2A school in the district enrollment-wise (132) when factoring in its co-op with DuBois Central Catholic.
DuBois (373 new enrollment number) will now play old District 9 League rivals like Bradford (296), Punxsutawney (233), St. Marys (250) and Brookville (164) in the new-look Large School Division — something DuBois Athletic Director Chuck Ferra and the school district was looking for.
Bradford is the only other Class 4A school in the district, as Clearfield (271) will drop to 3A in the new two-year cycle next year. St. Marys and Punxsy also are 3A schools.
The school hoped to renew some of those old rivalries, and create bigger crowds on Friday nights, while also cutting down on travel expenses. Almost all of the Beavers’ rode trips will now be shorter than in past years, as Franklin was the closest D-10 opponent in Region 7.
Along with Brookville, DuBois also will play Class 2A schools Clarion (177), Karns City (138), Moniteau (158) and Kane (166) as part of its league schedule. Moniteau, Karns City and Bradford are all trips just a few miles longer than going to Franklin but much shorter than all the other schools DuBois faced in recent years.
DuBois’ move to the D-9 League took an even bigger twist just over a month after its acceptance, as the school district decided to not retain Justin Marshall — the person who made the biggest push for DuBois to change leagues — as its head coach.
Even though the Beavers were coming off an 0-10 season (the forfeit win came out after the coaching decision), the choice to open up the head coaching position came as a shock to a lot of people. Chief among them was Marshall, who said he was given a positive coaching review at season’s end before being told of the school district’s decision.
After soaking in the decision, it’s easy to see both sides of the decision.
Most coaches who don’t win a game usually aren’t retained, especially with teams or programs with expectations of winning. So in that regard one can understand the choice — only Marshall was hired to replace Frank Varischetti, who never had a losing season in his six seasons as head coach when the school decided not to retain his services after the 2016 season.
It was known back then the school wanted to change perceived off the field issues and the culture of the program, although none of those “rumors” were ever confirmed or denied by the school district.
By all accounts, Marshall had done that but his teams struggled on the field — compiling an 8-23 mark in three years. That record came against some stiff competition in District 10, so one had to think Marshall might get another year to show what he and his staff could do in the District 9 League.
Wins won’t be guaranteed, but with the current state of some of the other programs in the district, one would have to think wins are on the horizon for the Beavers.
It appears Marshall won’t have the chance to play out the vision he had for the program moving forward in the league he wanted to join. The school felt it better to have a completely fresh start — both in its home to play and its coaching staff.
Only time will tell if that was the right decision, and all eyes will be on DuBois next season to see how it handles the transition back to being a full-time member in District 9 in football.
