DuBOIS — The DuBois girls golf team secured four wins and a tie in a home AML match Monday afternoon.
The Lady Beavers posted a team score of 200 to tie with Punxsutawney, while picking up victories over Brookville and Curwensville along with forfeit wins over Brockway and Ridgway.
DuBois was led by Sarah Henninger, who posted the second best round of the day with a 43.
Maddie Gray added the third best overall round of the day with a 45, while Alexas Pfeufer followed with a 52 and Sophia Seduski rounded out the scorers for DuBois with a 60.
Rylee Warner (62), Isabella Geist-Salone (66), Jordan Watt (68) and Anna Weible (72) also competed for the Lady Beavers.
Brianna Hoover led the way for the Lady Chucks, receiving individual medalist honors with a round of 42.
Brookville posted the third best team score of the day with a 252 as it was led by Audry Barrett with a 61.
Regan Gunot and Rilee Kelly followed with rounds of 63, while Karlee Stiver rounded out the team’s scoring with a 65.
Kat Kelly and Taryn Hoffman both competed on the day for the Lady Raiders and both shot rounds of 72.
Curwensville followed with a 265 led by a 63 from Lauren Tozer and a 64 from Maizy Hoover.
Briana Swindell added a 66 while Taylor Simcox rounded out the scoring for the Lady Golden Tide with a 72.
Brockway and Ridgway were both unable to post team scores at the match as they each only sent three golfers onto the course.
Silvia Pisarchick led the Lady Rovers with a 53, while Macie Smith (64) and Sara Trunzo (66) also competed for Brockway.
A 57 from Laney Gilmore led the way for Ridgway, while Kaitlynn Amacher followed with a 62 and Alexa Steis shot a 72 for the Lady Elkers.
Ridgway is back in action Wednesday at Cameron County at 3 p.m., while all six teams return to the course Thursday for an AML match at Curwensville at 3 p.m.