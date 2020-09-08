DuBOIS — The DuBois girls golf team went 4-0 in a home AML match at the Treasure Lake Gold Course Tuesday.
Alexis Pfeufer recorded individual medalist honors with a 43 to lead the Lady Beavers.
DuBois’ final three scorers were Isabella Geist-Salone (52), Maddie Gray (55) and Sarah Henninger (58).
Also competing for the Lady Beavers were Sophia Seduski (61), Rylee Werner (62), Jordy Watt (65) and Anna Weible (67).
Punxsutawney finished 14 strokes back with a 222, as Lizzie Sikora led the way with the second-best individual score at 47.
Coming in with a team score of 237 was Brockway, as Miranda Mancini was the only other golfer to post a sub-50 score on the day with a 49.
Maria Werner added a 57 for the Lady Rovers, while Sara Werner and Ava Sorek rounded out their scoring with rounds of 62 and 69 respectively.
Also competing for Brockway was Julia Werner, who shot a 70 on the day.
Brookville posted a 242 on the afternoon as it was led by a 57 from Regan Ganoe, while Audre Barrett and Karlee Stiver both shot rounds of 61.
Ella Zimmerman closed the scoring for the Lady Raiders with a 63, as Rilee Kelly and Maeve Jordan both competed and posted rounds of 64.
Curwensville closed the scoring wit ha 266, as Maize Hoover led the way with a 64 followed by a 65 from Megan McCracken.
All five teams are back in action for an AML match at Curwensville Thursday.