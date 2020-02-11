BELLEFONTE — The DuBois girls basketball team used a strong third-quarter push Tuesday night to close out the regular season with a 61-54 victory at Bellefonte in a playoff preview for both teams.
The game was closely contested in the first half. DuBois led 13-12 after one quarter before Bellefonte took a slim one-point advantage (27-26) into the break.
DuBois then grabbed control of the game in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Red Raiders, 19-13, to regain the lead at 45-40. The Lady Beavers added to that lead in the fourth, winning the quarter 16-14, to come away with the seven-point victory.
DuBois (12-10) got a balanced scoring attack, one that saw three Lady Beavers reach double figures. The junior duo of Olivia Johnson and Saige Weible dominated in the post, as Johnson scored a game-high 19 points and Weible dropped in 17.
Freshman Alexas Pfeufer also reached double digits with 12, including three 3-pointers, while junior Abby Guiher added three treys for nine points.
Bellefonte (9-12) also had three players in double figures, led by Maddie Tice’s 14 points. Sara DeHaas added 11 and Mia Johnson 10.
The two teams meet again Monday, this time in DuBois, in the quarterfinals of the District 6-8-9 Class 5A playoffs. Prior to the matchup, Bellefonte closes out its regular season this evening at Clearfield.
Monday’s meeting will mark the third time in the past four years the teams will meet at DuBois in the postseason. Bellefonte beat the Lady Beavers, 42-36, in semifinals in 2017, while DuBois won 45-40 last year in a quarterfinal contest. That win was the Lady Beavers’ first in the playoffs since 1995.
In other girls action Tuesday:
Clarion 49,
Brockway 33
BROCKWAY — Coming off a tough 35-31 loss to Ridgway Monday that knocked it out of the AML playoffs, the Brockway girls basketball team couldn’t bounce back Tuesday night as the Lady Rovers dropped their regular season finale to Clarion, 49-33.
For the second night in a row, the Lady Rovers found themselves in foul trouble and on the wrong end of big discrepancy the foul line. Brockway (12-10) had one starter foul out and several others finish with four fouls.
Chief among that group was Selena Buttery, who was forced sit for large chunks of the game. She finished with 12 rebounds but Clarion held her to just two points.
Danielle Wood led Brockway with 14 points to go along with five points, while Morgan Lindemuth added seven points before fouling out.
Clarion (12-9) was powered by senior Kaitlyn Constantino, who scored a game-high 24 points. She finished 9 of 10 at the free throw line as part of a 15-for-22 performance at the line for the Lady Cats. Brockway shot just five free throws, making four.
Jordan Best added eight points for Clarion, while KK Girvan had seven.
Clarion closes out its regular season at home tonight against DuBois Central Catholic.