MILL HALL — The DuBois softball team made the trip to Mill Hall early Saturday morning for the annual Central Mountain Tournament, with the varsity squad coming home with an 0-2 record.
DuBois lost its opener to defending Class 6A state champ Hempfield, 10-0, in six innings before dropping an 11-7 contest to host Central Mountain in the consolation game.
The Lady Beavers mustered just five its in the opener against Hempfield’s Maddie Uschock. Maddy Ho went 2-for-2 with a double and triple, but unfortunately for DuBois neither of those extra base hits helped produce a run.
Sarah Snyder also had two hits in the game, with Lexi Ray collecting her team’s final hit.
Snyder suffered the loss, allowing eight runs (five earned) on eight hits in four innings of work. She struck out one and walked three. Tori Gregory pitched the final inning, giving up two earned runs on one hit.
Offense wasn’t an issue for either team in the consy game, with DuBois serving as the home team. Central Mountain scored six runs in the first two innings against lady Beaver starter Aleigha Geer, but Geer’s offense scored her four runs in that same stretch.
Kylee Bundy scored Snyder on a fielder’s choice in the first, then added a RBIs single in the second. Kacie Means also had a two-run single in the second as DuBois trailed 6-4 after two innings.
Central Mountain added single runs in the fourth and fifth, with DuBois getting one of those back in the bottom of the fifth on a RBI single by Ho. The Lady Wildcats then plated three big runs in the sixth to go up 11-5.
DuBois made one final comeback bid in the bottom of the seventh with a pair of runs. Ray scored the first with a double, while Kaylee Sadowski plated the second run with a single to make it 11-7.
That’s as close as the Lady Beavers got though.
Snyder, Bundy and Sadowski each had two hits in the consy game.
Geer suffered the loss, allowing 11 runs, seven earned, on 12 hits in six innings of work. She struck out three and walked four.
Gregory again pitched the final inning, retiring the side in order.
“I’m disappointed we went 0-2, but at the same time I’m happy with how we put the ball in play against that type of competition,” said DuBois coach Denny Nosker. “We especially hit well against Central Mountain and gained some valuable insight on a team we’ll likely see in the postseason.”
DuBois (6-5) is back in action Monday at home against Altoona.
DuBois won the junior varsity tournament Saturday. The Lady Beavers beat Hempfield, 17-6, in the semifinals before hammering Central Mountain by that same score in the championship game.
