OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders promoted tight end Paul Butler, a DuBois Area High School graduate, and safety S Dallin Leavitt from the practice squad to the 53-man roster prior to Monday night’s home game against the rival Denver Broncos.
Both players were signed as undrafted free agents in May and have spent the entire season on the Raiders practice squad. Butler played in all four preseason games for the Raiders.
Despite being added the 53-man roster, Butler was one of seven inactive players for the Raiders for the Monday night game. Leavitt saw action in the game and made one tackle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.