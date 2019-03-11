BLACKSBURG, Va. — DuBois Area High School graduate Tom Sleigh, a red-shirt senior at Virginia Tech, became a four-time qualifier for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships Saturday when he came away with a third-place finish at 197 pounds at the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Tournament.
Sleigh, who transferred to Virginia Tech after wrestling for three years at Bucknell University, was one of nine Hokies who qualified for nationals at the ACC Championships held in front of Tech’s home fans at Cassell Coliseum.
Tech finished in second place in the team standings with 86 points, behind’s only N.C. State’s 93.5 points. North Carolina (47.5) was third, followed by Pitt (41), Duke (39) and Virginia (27.5) in the six-team tourney.
Sleigh, the second seed at 197, entered the event as the No. 9 ranked wrestler in the country at the weight. Sleigh, who had a quarterfinal bye, dropped a tough 3-2 decision to N.C. State’s Malik McDonald in the semifinals.
The Hokie had beaten the third-seeded McDonald by that same score in the teams’ season-ending dual meet on Feb. 11. McDonald went to win the ACC title with a 13-6 victory against top-seeded Jay Aiello of Virginia. Aiello was ranked 10th in the country prior to the event.
Sleigh (22-6) bounced back from the loss to McDonald with a pair of victories to punch his ticket to nationals next week in Pittsburgh with an automatic bid with his third-place finish.
He bested Pitt’s fourth-seeded Kellen Stout, 4-3, in the consolation finals before pinning North Carolina’s Brandon Whitman in 4:24 to place third. Sleigh had beaten Stout, 3-1, in the regular season, while the fall against Whitman avenged a 7-4 loss to the Tar Heel in a Feb. 8 dual meet.
Sleigh makes his return to nationals after missing all of last year. He injured his knee in his season-opening match while still still at Bucknell and never returned to the mat.
After getting a medical red-shirt, Sleigh transferred to Virginia Tech for his final season because Bucknell doesn’t allow its athletes to red-shirt during their time at the university.
Sleigh, who sports a career record of 111-42 between the two schools, heads to nationals looking to become an All-American for the first time. He went 0-2 in his last trip, but was 2-2 at nationals as a sophomore. He was 0-2 at nationals as a freshman.
While at DuBois, Sleigh was a four-time state qualifier who placed third in Hershey as a junior and senior. He still owns the school’s single-season (43) and career record (143) for wins.
