BELLEFONTE — The DuBois gymnastics team dropped a close meet at Bellefonte, 122.400-119.350, Monday night.
The Lady Beavers, who actually bested Bellefonte on the bars as a team (26.350-25.250), placed two competitors in the Top 4 in the all-around in Morgan Allman and Savanah Morelli.
Allman captured DuBois’ lone event win on the night on beam, posting a score of 8.200. She also was second on vault (8.350), third on floor (8.600) and fourth on bars (7.000) on her way to finishing as the runner-up in the all-around (32.125).
Morelli’s best finish was a third on bars (7.150). She added a fourth on floor (8.575), fifth on vault (8.100) and a sixth on beam (7.1250) to place fourth in the all-around (30.950).
Teammate Madee Finalle was fifth on floor (8.400) and sixth on bars (5.850) while adding 10th places on vault (7.400) and beam (4.950). She was sixth in the all-around with a 26.600.
Lady Beaver Sara Werner collected three Top 8 finishes on floor (7th, 8.100), beam (8th, 6.350) and vault (8th, 7.650), while Morgan Bojalad was fifth on bars (6.350) and ninth on beam (6.025). Shana Vansteenberg added a ninth on vault (7.450).
Bellefonte’s Sarah Conner won the all-around with a 32.850. She was one of three Lady Red Raiders to come away with individual event wins. She took home top honors on bars (7.950), while Ahleah Krout won vault (8.350) and Grace Sherman floor (8.850).
DuBois is back in action Wednesday when it hosts St. Marys for its Senior Night.