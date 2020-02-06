RIDWAY — The DuBois gymnastics team closed out its regular season by beating Ridgway, 116.275-104.600, Thursday night at the Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School.
The win was the second of the season for DuBois (2-6), with the first also coming against Ridgway at home (114.125-93.100) on Dec. 18.
Thursday’s victory was was led by the trio of Morgan Allman, Savanah Morelli and Madee Finalle — who finished first through third, respectively, in the all-around.
Allman won the bars (7.200) and floor (8.475) while placing second on vault (8.150) and fourth on beam (7.300) en route to winning the all-around with a score of 31.125.
Morelli captured the other two event wins — vault (8.350) and beam (7.975) — and was second on bars (6.900) to finish behind Allman in the all-around with a 29.900.
Finalle was second on beam (7.450) and third on vault (8.000), bars (5.400) and floor (7.625) to place third in the all-around (28.475).
DuBois’ Sara Werner added a fourth on floor (7.450) and fifth on vault (7.850), while Morgan Bojalad was fourth on bars (5.300).
Full beam results were not available, but in the other three events Ridgway’s Kayla Reynolds collected a third on beam (7.350) and a fourth on vault (7.925). She finished fourth in the all-around with a 27.200.
DuBois is now off until it competes in the Central Penn League Championships at Bellefonte High School next Saturday (Feb. 15).