ERIE — The District 10 Football All-Stars for all eight regions were announced Thursday, and DuBois had six players combine to garner nods at 10 different positions in Region 7.
DuBois, which went 3-3 in Region 7 play and finished in fourth place, had seven First-Team selections. Senior Dylan McCluskey earned of those selections on his own as he was named to the First Team at placekicker, punter and linebacker.
Fellow senior Eric Schneider made the First Team at both wide receiver and defensive back, while junior Chase Husted (tight end) and senior Blaise Carney (defensive line) also nabbed First-Team honors at their respective positions.
Senior Jordan Frano was named to the Second Team on both the offensive and defensive lines, while senior John Pendleton was a Second Teamer on the offensive line.
Oil City senior standout running back Christian Cole was named the Region 7 Player of the Year.
The region all-stars are voted on by the coaches in each of the eight regions in District 19.
Here is the complete list of the First and Second Team All-Stars for Region 7 this year:
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Chase Husted, DuBois, 11, TE
Devon McMeans, Warren, 12, WR
Eric Schneider, DuBois, 12, WR
Jake Kupchella, Warren, 12, QB
Christian Cole, Oil City, 12, RB
Tynan Mazur, Fort LeBoeuf, 12 ,RB
Ben Howe-Jones General McLane, 11, AP
Ryan Kulka, General McLane, 12, OL
Nick Renick, General McLane, 12, OL
Mario Fontanazza Oil City, 10, OL
Dasan Manross, Oil City, 12, OL
Justin Eck, Warren, 12, OL
Special Teams
Dylan McCluskey, DuBois, 12, K
Dylan McCluskey, DuBois, 12, P
Defense
Mario Fontanazza, Oil City, 10, DL
Ryan Kulka, General McLane, 12, DL
Blaise Carney, DuBois, 12, DL
Justin Eck, Warren, 12, DL
Noah Petro, Oil City, 11, LB
Dylan McCluskey, DuBois, 12, LB
Dom West, General McLane, 12, LB
Nick Renick, General McLane, 12, LB
Ben Howe-Jones, General McLane, 11, DB
Davontay Harris, Fort LeBoeuf, 12, DB
Eric Schneider, DuBois, 12, DB
Cole Kostovick, General McLane, 12, DB
Devin McMeans, Warren, 12, DB
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Aidan Morrison, Warren, 12, TE
Cade Adams, Franklin, 10, WR
Nate Jones, General McLane, 11, WR
Ian Haynes, Franklin, 11, QB
Dom West, General McLane, 12, RB
Noah Petro, Oil City, 11, RB
Marvin Bryant, Warren, 12, AP
Colton Glover, Fort LeBoeuf, 12, OL
Jordan Frano, DuBois, 12, OL
Dylan Salsgiver, Oil City, 12, OL
John Pendleton, DuBois, 12, OL
Josh Nettles, Franklin, 11, OL
Special Teams
Luke Dillen, General McLane, 12, K
Aidan Morrison, Warren, 12, P
Defense
Tom Pollard, Meadville, 11, DL
Joe Gentile, Fort LeBoeuf, 11, DL
Jordan Frano, DuBois, 12, DL
Anthony Stewart, Franklin, 12, DL
Brayden Crocker, Oil City, 9, LB
Aidan Morrison, Warren, 12, LB
Christian Cole, Oil City, 12, LB
Andrew Lichtinger, Fort LeBoeuf, 11, LB
Dominic Miller, Franklin, 12, LB
Jontae Brown, Meadville, 12, DB
CJ Shreffler, Oil City, 12, DB
Ty Strawbridge, Oil City, 12, DB
Alex Jarrett, Fort LeBoeuf, 12, DB
Region Champion — General McLane
Region Player of the Year — Christian Cole, Oil City
