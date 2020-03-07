HERSHEY — Emotions run high every at the PIAA Wrestling Championships, and the DuBois coaching staff went through a full range of them Friday afternoon in a short time period with the duo of junior Chandler Ho and senior Trenton Donahue.
Ho felt the high of securing his first Class AAA medal in his second trip to states with a late takedown to win his bout in the third round of consolations, known commonly in the sport as the “blood round.” Ho let out a mighty roar as the DuBois coaches and fans in attendance were thrown into a frenzy.
“All the work I put in this year compared to last year really did pay off, and the emotions got the best of me I guess,” said Ho is his reaction to reaching the medal rounds.
That high came moments after Donahue suffered the heartache of losing a one-point bout in the blood round a weight class earlier. The loss abruptly ended Donahue’s career one win shy of collecting his second PIAA medal in his third trip to Hershey.
Ho parlayed that win into a seventh-place finish.
After punching his ticket to the medal round Friday afternoon, he came back Saturday morning and lost a tough 3-2 contest to Lower Merion senior Christian Hodges in the consolation quarterfinals.
The pair went to the third scoreless, with Hodges having ridden Ho the entire second period. Hodges chose bottom in the final period and escaped nine seconds in to go up 1-0. He then took down Ho just past the midway point for a 3-0 lead.
Ho didn’t give up and made it a match in the final 30 seconds as he escaped then forced Hodges into a second stall call for another point to make it 3-2 with four seconds remaining.
However, Hodges fought off one final shot attempt by Ho to secure the win. Hodges went on to place sixth.
The loss dropped Ho into the seventh-place bout where he dropped a hard-fought 3-0 contest to Pocono Mountain East senior Steven Stormer (40-6). The Beaver reversed Stormer late in the third period, but he fought off the move to post the shutout.
Stormer got all the scoring he needed on a first-period takedown before escaping in the second.
“Obviously, I wanted to place higher, but it’s a big stepping stone compared o last year going 0-2,” said Ho. “But, there is a lot of stuff I have to work on in the offseason and have to keep grinding.
“I was right there in each of my medal round matches, like a takedown away, but I just couldn’t pull it off.”
As for Donahue (31-9), he went 1-2 on the weekend.
Donahue, who won his opener Thursday, started Friday in the 132-pound quarterfinals and wrestled a strong match against Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (42-5), a two-time defending state champ from Saucon Valley who placed fourth this year as a junior.
However, Herrera-Rondon proved to be too much for the Beaver, as he knocked off Donahue 12-2. Donahue’s lone points came on a reversal late in the third period.
The loss dropped the Beaver into the consolation bracket against Central York senior Mason Myers, where he needed a win to reach the medal rounds for the second straight year.
That second medal wasn’t in the cards for the Beaver though, as Myers scored a takedown late.
DuBois coach Ed Scott was proud of both his wrestlers to the work they put in at states.
“I did a little questionnaire with the wrestlers before we started the year about what are your goals,” said Scott. “I know if I go back what his (Ho’s) goal was, it was to medal at states. Yesterday (Friday) when he accomplished that goal, I saw that big smile on his face and was super excited to reach that goal.
“After his last match, he realized that in the third period he could win that match. If he could go back and re-wrestle that one, I think it would be a different match.
“But, he reached his goal. His upside is whatever he wants to make it be. Chandler is super athletic and if he puts in a little more work, he’ll be up higher next year.
“With Trenton, you talk about how many team points he’s scored over the years and how many falls he’s gotten. He’s definitely put himself up there as one of the top DuBois wrestlers.
“He’s had a dominant career all the way through. He’s one of those guys you could always rely for a win in a dual meets. He had a heck of a run down here. He just came up a little bit short.”