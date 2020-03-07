HERSHEY — Emotions run high every at the PIAA Wrestling Championships, and the DuBois coaching staff went through a full range of them Friday afternoon in a short time period with the duo of junior Chandler Ho and senior Trenton Donahue.

Ho felt the high of securing his first Class AAA medalin his second trip to states with a late takedown to win his bout in the third round of consolations, known commonly in the sport as the "blood round." Ho let out a mighty roar as the DuBois coaches and fans in attendance were thrown into a frenzy.

That high came moments after Donahue suffered the heartache of losing a one-point bout in the blood round a weight class earlier. The loss abruptly ended Donahue's career one win shy of collecting his second PIAA medal in his third trip to Hershey.

As for Donahue (31-9), he went 1-2 on the weekend.

Donahue, who won his opener Thursday, started Friday in the 132-pound quarterfinals and wrestled a strong match against Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, a junior from Saucon Valley.

However, Herrera-Rondon proved to be too much for the Beaver, as he knocked off Donahue 12-2. Donahue's lone points came on a reversal late in the third period.

The loss dropped the Beaver into the consolation bracket against Central York senior Mason Myers, where he needed a win to reach the medal rounds for the second straight year.

That second medal wasn't in the cards for the Beaver though, as Myers scored a takedown with 53 seconds remaining to grab a 2-1. Donahue was unable to escape from Myers' clutches from there though, as he fell by that 2-1 score to end his high school wrestling career.

Donahue, who rode Myers the entire second period, had taken a 1-0 with an esacpe in the opening moments of the third period.

The loss ended what was a standout career for the Beaver, who compiled a career record of 125-22. Those 125 wins rank him sixth in school history.