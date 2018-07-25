The St. Marys Junior League All-Star softball saw its summer run come to an Wednesday with a heartbreaking 3-1, 8-inning loss to New York in the semifinals at the East Region Tournament in Connecticut.
The squad was the first from the Tri-Couny Area in any age group to reach an East Regional since 2013 when both the DuBois Junior League baseball and St. Marys Senior League softball teams made it that far.
Prior to 2013, five different area teams competed at regionals from 2006-09 — which happened to be my first four years/summers here at the Courier. I was lucky enough to follow two of those squads — the 2006 DuBois Junior baseball All-Stars and 2007 DuBois Senior baseball All-Stars — to New Jersey for regional play.
I’ve discussed it in the past, but covering all the Little League All-Star games in that summer of 2006 — and meeting and getting to know a lot of the parents — really helped make me feel more comfortable after making the move to the DuBois area from Somerset County.
In particular, the parents and coaches of that 2006 DuBois Junior baseball team really stick out the most when thinking back — but spending a whole week together in a place like Freehold, N.J. will help in that respect.
That summer also was my introduction to what the East Regional Tournament was all about, as the paper I started my full-time sports journalism career at did nothing at that time in regards to covering Little League All-Stars.
And, that’s where we jump back to on this “Throwback Thursday” — the winners’ bracket finals of the 2006 Junior Baseball East Region. Ironically, DuBois was also playing a New York state champ that year and pulled out a wild 12-8 victory to reach the championship game as the team to beat.
Both DuBois and Jamesville-Dewitt (New York) entered the game undefeated, but neither looked the part as nerves seemed to take over with a berth in the finals up for grabs. The teams combined from 12 errors in the contest, with DuBois committing an uncharacteristic seven and New York five.
However, DuBois used its unstoppable running attack and clutch hitting to overcome the errors to make a winner out of starting pitcher Jason Ellis.
Ellis, who saved a win over New Jersey two days prior, allowed seven runs (just two earned) on six hits in six innings of work.
Ellis was backed by a DuBois offense that pounded out 11 hits and stole eight bases. Zach Volpe, who finished out the game on the mound, led DuBois with three hits, while Garrett Peterson and Joe McNally had two each.
Volpe also swiped three bases on the day, as did Matt Zimmerman, while Brandon Palumbo and Peterson each stole one.
For the third time in four games, DuBois scored in the first inning to grab an early lead.
Palumbo led off the game with a walk and quickly stole second. Zimmerman followed with a walk of his own, and both runners moved up a base on an infield single by Volpe.
LaBue stepped in and brought home Palumbo with a sacrifice fly to center. However, Zimmerman was thrown out trying to go to third on the play to complete a double play, which helped limited the damage in the inning.
New York got its offense going in the bottom of the second, scoring three unearned runs on just one hit and three DuBois errors to take a 3-1 lead. Josh Paduano had the lone New York RBI of the frame on a groundout.
After a scoreless third, DuBois regained the lead with a four-run fourth. Peterson got things started with a leadoff single and then stole second base. Following a pop-up, Ellis reached on an infield single and Taylor Pentz was hit to load the bases.
Palumbo stepped in and delivered a single to left to plate Peterson, while Ellis went to third on the play. Zimmerman followed with a sacrifice fly to center to score Ellis, while Pentz tagged up and went to third on the play.
Pentz scored a couple pitches later when Palumbo faked a steal from first and got a balk called on New York pitcher Chionuma. Volpe capped the big inning with a single of his own to left to score Palumbo to give DuBois a 5-3 lead.
New York got a run back in the bottom of the fourth, using another DuBois error to score to cut DuBois’ lead to 5-4.
DuBois quickly got Ellis some more run support, scoring three runs in the fifth. Nate Sabados drew a leadoff walk and moved to second on a balk call. He advanced to third on a Peterson flyout to center and scored when Mario Gregorio’s fly ball to right was dropped.
Gregorio was replaced on the bases by Zimmerman, who quickly stole second and third before scoring on a single to left by McNally. Ellis, who walked ahead of McNally’s single, scored on a Palumbo sacrifice fly to give DuBois an 8-4 advantage.
New York loaded the bases with two outs against Ellis in the bottom of the fifth, but once again Ellis got out of the jam, this time forcing a groundout to second.
DuBois then seemingly put the game out of reach with four uns in the sixth to take a commanding 12-4 lead.
Volpe and LaBue started the frame with back-to-back infield singles. Volpe scored on yet another balk call against New York, while Eric Liddle brought home LaBue with a double to deep left field that one-hopped the fence just to the right of the 325-foot sign.
Liddle raced home on a Peterson single, while Peterson eventually came around to score on a groundout to first by Gregorio.
New York scored an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth, and added three more in the seventh before DuBois closed out the 12-8 victory.
Unfortunately for DuBois, New Jersey worked its way back though the losers’ bracket that year and went on to beat DuBois twice to capture the title and a trip to the World Series in Michigan.
Chris Wechtenhiser is the sports editor of the Courier Express and Tri-County Sunday newspapers. He can be reached at chrisw@thecourierexpress.com
