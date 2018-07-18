The past couple weeks have been an exciting time in St. Marys, as all three of the town’s softball All-Star teams — Minor League, Little League and Junior League — reached the state tournament.
The St. Marys Juniors won the state championship Sunday in Berwick and open play Friday in the East Region Tournament in Orange, Conn. The Little League girls recently came away with a third-place finish at states in Thorndale, while the Minors currently sport a 1-1 record at states in Fleetville.
All three teams have sported their share of lopsided wins in the postseason, but each has also had to find ways to win close, down-the-wire games. It’s often said in sports that great teams find ways to win closes games — and just like past state tournament Little League teams from the Tri-County Area — all three St. Marys have won those tight games this summer.
And, that was the case for the DuBois Junior League Softball All-Star team three years ago, as it punched its ticket to the 2015 State Tournament with a thrilling 4-3 come-from-behind, walk-off victory against Saegertown in the Section 1 title game in Cochranton. That hard-fought win on July 10, 2015 is where we jump back to on this “Throwback Thursday.”
That DuBois squad — which featured a who’s who of current high school athletes — entered that finals matchup as the undefeated team.
However, it appeared the teams were headed towards an “if necessary” championship game the following day as Saegertown took a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth.
DuBois had managed just two hits, and five total baserunners, against Saegertown starter Courtney Hess through five innings. But, DuBois got the bats going over its final two at-bats, collecting four of its six hits while taking advantage of two key Saegertown errors in the seventh to pull out the victory.
DuBois got on the board in the sixth when Shayleigh Gulvas hit a leadoff single and scored on a key two-out single to center by Kaylee Sadowski to cut Saegertown’s lead to 3-1. Sadowski was the lone DuBois player with two hits in the game.
Then came the decisive bottom of the seventh.
Brittany Newell and Gabby Henrichs, who had re-entered the game in the top of the inning, hit back-to-back singles to right and left field, respectively, to start the inning.
Haley Pettenati then bunted the runners over before Chelsea DeSalve hit a fly ball down the left-field line. Delaney Wood appeared to have the ball in her sights as she approached the foul line on the run. However, it popped out of her glove and rolled toward the fence as the ball was ruled fair by the home plate umpire.
Newell and special pinch runner Abbey Pettenati both scored on the error, with Pettenati just beating a late throw to the plate to tie the game at 3-3. Newell likely would have scored on the play even if Delaney had caught the ball on what would have amounted to a sacrifice fly.
Instead, the two runs scored while DeSalve made it all the way to third on the throw home. Gulvas then hit a hard grounder that shortstop Kaylee Mulligan couldn’t handle, and DeSalve sprinted home with the winning run on the error to send the DuBois faithful in attendance into a frenzy.
DuBois’ victory was made possible in large part by another strong pitching performance from Ashley Wruble, who battled around an error in the sixth that led to two unearned runs, to keep the game within reach. Wruble went the distance, allowing three runs, one earned, on seven hits while striking out eight and walking none.
Saegertown won the pregame flip and went the unconventional route by electing to be the away team. The decision paid off at the start, as Saegertown scored a run in the top of the first — a run that looked to be all the team needed until DuBois’ late rally.
q q q
Chris Wechtenhiser is the sports editor of the Courier Express and Tri-County Sunday newspapers. He can be reached at chrisw@thecourierexpress.com
