The Elk-McKean Junior League All-Star baseball team captured the East Regional championship with a thrilling 3-2 walk-off victory against Delaware Wednesday, and in the process became the first Tri-County Area team since DuBois in 2002 to reach the Junior League World Series in Taylor, Mich.
In between those World Series trips, just two other area teams had the opportunity to make the trek to Taylor — and both were squads from DuBois in 2006 and 2013.
We recalled DuBois’ near-miss trip to the World Series in 2006 two weeks ago, as that group of 13 and 14-year-olds fell one win shy of advancing after reach the east Regional title game as the undefeated team.
For this week’s “Throwback Thursday,” we delve back to championship Sunday at the 2013 Pennsylvania Junior League State Tournament as DuBois collected a pair of wins to punch its ticket to Freehold, N.Y. — the place Elk-McKean just spent a perfect 4-0 week at.
Back in 2013, states was set up with the semifinals and championship game both held on the same day following pool play at the tournament. DuBois won the West Pool that year and was the lone undefeated entering the final day — where a single loss would have ended its summer in the pool-play format Little League used at the time.
DuBois also entered championship Sunday in an ideal situation, with its top two pitchers — Noah Schneider and Nick LaBrasca — eligible to take the mound. And, both delivered with strong performances to help their squad become the first DuBois team to reach the East Regional since 2008, when both Senior League baseball and softball teams won Pennsylvania state titles.
Schneider went the distance in a 9-2 win over Gettysburg in the state semifinals and was backed by offensive attack that pounded out 14 hits. Schneider allowed two earned runs on four hits while striking out three and walking three.
LaBrasca tossed the first 5 2/3 innings in the championship game against Upper Moreland before hitting the 95-pitch limit. He gave up just one earned run on five hits to go along with five strikeouts and three walks.
Colin Read relieved LaBrasca in the sixth and retired all four batters he faced to record the save as DuBois beat Upper Moreland 4-1.
DuBois’ offense wasn’t as explosive in the title game but scratched its way to four runs, with three of those runs coming from the bottom of the order. Read (No. 8 batter) led that group, going 3-for-3 with a run scored, while Steve Jacobson (No. 7) was 2-for-3 with a run.
The win was especially sweet for LaBrasca and teammates Jackson Frank and Matt Agosti — who were all 13-year-olds on the 2012 Junior League squad that fell 10-7 to Dunbar in the state finals in Seneca.
Upper Moreland grabbed the lead with an unearned run in the top of the second in the title game that Sunday evening.
DuBois got that run back in the bottom of the third as it capitalized on an Upper Moreland miscue.
Drew Bankovich reached on an error with one out, went to second on a groundout and scored on a clutch two-out double to right-center by Ryan Pasternak to make it 1-1.
DuBois grabbed the lead with two more runs in the fourth.
Frank led off the inning with a double to left, then with one out Read reached on his second infield single of the game. Pinch-hitter Christian Yount then hit a grounder to short, but Read beat a wild throw to second. The error allowed Frank to score.
Braden Paulinellie followed with a single to load the bases before Bankovich hit a sacrifice fly to plate Read to give DuBois a 3-1 lead.
LaBrasca and Read then worked out of jams in the fifth and sixth, respectively, stranded two runners in each frame before DuBois scored in its final run in the bottom of the sixth.
Jacobson led off with a single and went to second on a bunt single by Read — his third infield hit of the game — before scoring on a groundout by Paulinellie to set the eventual final at 4-1.
DuBois reached the title game with a strong showing against East Pool runner-up Gettysburg in the semifinals.
Schneider was on cruise control for most of the game, as he threw nine pitches or fewer in four of the seven innings and also needed just 12 pitches in another.
He retired the side in order in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings and faced just three batters in the seventh after shortstop Read and third baseman Pasternak teamed up for a game-ending double play on a line drive hit to Read.
Schneider was backed by an offense that racked up 14 hits and scored at least one run in five of its six at-bats in the game.
Bankovich led the attack, going 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in the first inning. He also hit a double and finished the day with three RBIs.
Paulinellie, LaBrasca and Jacobson all had two hits apiece. LaBrasca and Jacobson each knocked in two runs, while Paulinellie and Frank scored twice.
DuBois went 2-2 at the East Regional Tournament — winning its first two games — that summer and ended All-Star play with a 14-2 record.
Chris Wechtenhiser is the sports editor of the Courier Express and Tri-County Sunday newspapers.
