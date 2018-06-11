DuBOIS 12,
CURWENSVILLE 3
Score by Innings
DuBois;000;921;0;—;12
C'ville;000;030;0;—;3
DuBois—12
Mitchell Ferra cf 4110, Eric Schneider p-ss 2113, Dylan McCluskey ss-p-2b 3111, Jordan Frano c 3210, Alex Pasternak 1b 2010, Robbie Martini pr-ph 1112, Juastin Swauger 3b 3100, Chase Husted lf 3210, Heath Means rf 2011, Zach Shilala ph-rf 2000, Garrett Starr 2b-p 1112, Gauge Gulvas 2b 2100, Kenny Garvey eh 3101. Totals: 31-12-9-10.
Curwensvilles—3
Noah VonGunden p-ss 3000, Caullin Reed ss-cf-lf 4110, Avery Francisco c 4120, Jake McCracken cf-p-lf-cf 3110, Hunter Hipps rf-p-rg 3023, Caleb Vance rf 0000, Christian Bakaysa lf-rf-p 2000, Chase Graham lf-rf 1000, Ralph Evans 2b 2010, Jake Mullkins 2b 0000, Zach Brewer 1b 3010, Broc Heitsenrether 3b-eh 2000, Jeremiah Farley eh-3b 2000, Jimmy Stiles ph 1000. Totals: 28-3-8-3.
Errors: DuBois 2, C'ville 5. LOB: DuBois 8, C'ville 10. 2B: Schneider; Hipps. SF: Schneider. PO: McCLuskey (by VonGunden), Means (by Bakaysa).
Pitching
DuBois: Eric Schneider-4 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 SO; Dylan McCluskey-2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Garrett Starr-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
C'ville: Noah VonGunden-3 1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO; Jake McCracken-1/3 Ip, 4 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Hunter Hipps-1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Christian Bakaysa-2 Ip, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Schneider. Losing pitcher: VonGunden.
