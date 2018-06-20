JEFFERSON COUNTY LEAGUE
CURWENSVILLE 5, DuBOIS 3
Score by Innings
C'Ville;003;001;1;—;5
DuBois;010;200;0;—;3
Curwensville—5
Jake Mullins 2b 3010, Ralph Evans lf 3100, Caullin Reed ss 4200, Hunter Hipps cf-p 4134, Zach Brewer 1b 4000, Christian Bakaysa p-cf 3010, James Stiles rf 2000, Broc Heitsenrether 3b 3000, Chase Graham c 3100. Totals: 29-5-5-4.
DuBois—3
Mitchell Ferra cf 3020, Dylan McCluskey 3b-ss 3000, Garrett Prosper 1b 3010, Jordan Frano p 4010, Alex Pasternak dh 3110, Anthony Kness 2b 3110, Justin Swauger lf 3110, Garrett Starr ss-p 2011, Jeremy Krise eh 3022, Zach Shilala rf 3000. Totals: 30-3-10-3.
Errors: C'Ville 1, DuBois 4. LOB: C'Ville 5, DuBois 10. DP: C'Ville 0, DuBois 3. 2B: Hipps. SAC: Starr.
Pitching
C'Ville: Christian Bokaysa-4 2/3 IP, 10 H 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Hunter Hipps-2 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO.
DuBois: Jordan Frano-5 1/3 IP, 3 H 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Garrett Starr-1 2/3 IP 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hipps. Losing pitcher: Frano.
