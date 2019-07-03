DuBOIS — While it lacked a lot of big hits, the DuBois American Legion baseball team still managed to put up more than enough runs as it rolled to a 10-0, 6-inning victory over Curwensville in the opening game of their doubleheader Wednesday.
DuBois finished with 12 hits but only one of them, a triple from Dayne Bauman, went for extra bases.
Bauman, who also finished with five RBIs, and Alex Pasternak combined to finish with half of DuBois’ hits as each went 3-for-3. Bauman also went the distance on the mound, tossing a four-hit shutout while walking three and striking out eight.
Bauman got into serious trouble just once in the game as Curwensville loaded the bases against him in the second but, thanks to a couple of groundouts to the infield, he got off unscathed.
Curwensville starter Hunter Hipps was tagged with the loss.
Curwensville made noise in the top of the second when Shane Sunderlin and Zach Brewer wrapped a pair of singles around a walk by James Stiles to load the bases with no outs.
However, a pair of back-to-back fielder’s choices erased runs at the plate while Bauman got the final out on strikes to end the threat.
The situation was nearly the same in the bottom of the inning but DuBois didn’t come away empty as it pushed three runs across the plate.
Pasternak and Gauge Gulvas opened the frame with back-to-back singles before Hipps got the first out on strikes.
Ethan Spellen then dropped down a bunt that not only moved the runners up but also put him safely at first to load the bases with one out.
A popout for the second out got Curwensville closer to getting out of the jam but a flair to right-center allowed two runs to score while Spellen came home to make it 3-0 when the ball was bobbled.
DuBois then basically put the game on ice with six more in the fourth.
This time the runs all came with two outs.
The biggest came from Bauman as he delivered a three-run, bases-clearing triple to get the first runs across while Jeremy Krise, Jordan Frano and Pasternak also followed with RBIs to open up a 9-0 advantage.
DuBois’ final run was also of the two-out variety as Frano delivered an RBI single to push Bauman across in the bottom of the sixth and end the game early.