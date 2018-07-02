DuBOIS — DuBois Post 17 got back to the .500 mark with a doubleheader sweep over Curwensville Sunday night at Showers’ Field.
Both wins came in dramatic fashion for Post 17, which improved to 5-5 with a 3-2 win in the first game and a 7-6 victory in 9 innings in the second game.
In the nightcap, Mitchell Ferra’s RBI-single in the top of the 9th drove home the go-ahead run. Ferra then retired Curwensville in order in the bottom of the inning to secure the win.
With the game tied 6-6 entering the ninth, Dayne Bauman led off the inning with an infield single. He went to second on an errant pickoff attempt and scored the eventual game-winner on a Ferra’s single to right.
Dylan McCluskey led Post 17 at the plate with three hits, including a triple and a double, and also collected three RBIs. Jeremy Krise had a run-scoring single and Jordan Frano plated a pair of runs on a sac fly and an error.
Ferra pitched five strong innings in relief, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out three.
In the first game, Zach Shilala’s infield-single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave DuBois a 3-2 win.
With the game tied 2-2, Eric Schneider reached on a one-out walk before stealing his way around to third. With two outs, Shilala legged out an infield single that allowed Schneider to score the game-winner.
McCluskey ripped a two-run double in the third to give DuBois an early 2-0 lead.
That appeared to be plenty of run support for Post 17 starter Thomas Grecco, who retired 18 of the first 19 batters he faced through six innings.
Curwensville finally got to Grecco in the seventh. Hunter Hipps led off with a single. Noah VonGunden followed with a walk before Avery Francisco walked two batters later to load the bases.
Grecco gave way to Schneider in relief, who was greeted by a Zach Brewer two-run double to tie the game. Schneider bounced back and struck out the next two batters to end the inning and set up the bottom of the seventh.
Shilala led Post 17 with a pair of singles. In addition to McCluskey’s double, Ferra and Kenny Garvey each singled for Post 17’s only other hits.
Grecco was dominant on the mound. In six-plus innings of work, he struck out 12 while just allowing the two hits and two walks.
Post 17 closes out the regular season at home Sunday with a doubleheader against Clearfield beginning at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.