CURWENSVILLE – DuBois Post 17 got back on the winning track Sunday with a 6-2 win at Curwensville in Jefferson County American Legion Baseball League action.
Post 17 (3-4) got a complete-game effort on the mound from Alex Pasternak. Pastnerak scattered 9 hits and walked just one while striking out 4.
After falling behind 1-0 after the first inning, Post 17 took the lead for good in the second. Garrett Prosper singled and Pasternak walked to lead off the inning. Two batters later Jake Mowrey singled to center and cleared the bases when the ball skipped past the Curwensville centerfielder to make it 2-1.
DuBois added two more in the third when Garrett Starr singled and eventually scored when Justin Swauger reached on an error. Swauger worked his way to third on a wild pitch and then an errant throw to second by the catcher.
Swauger scored on another error on a pickoff attempt at first base after Prosper walked to make it 4-1.
Curwensville made it 4-2 in the bottom half of the inning when Hunter Hipps walked and scored on a Shane Sunderlin single.
After the third, Pasternak settled in and faced just 13 batters the remainder of the way thanks to a pair of double plays.
Pasternak got two more insurance runs in the sixth. Gauge Gulvas singled and scored on a two-out single by Nate Farrell. Farrell then scored from first when Starr singled and the ball got past the Curwensville leftfield to make it 6-2.
Starr and Prosper each had two hits to lead Post 17. Prosper also had a double.
Sunderlin led Curwensville with three hits and had both RBIs. Hipps and Jake Mullins each had two hits.
Cody Cox suffered the loss for Curwensville.
DuBois is back in action Tuesday when it hosts Clearfield at Showers’ Field at 6 p.m.