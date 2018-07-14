DuBOIS – Fueled by an 8-run fifth inning, DuBois Post 17 stayed alive in the Jefferson County American Legion League playoffs with an 11-3 win over Curwensville Friday night at Stern Family Field.
With the game tied 3-3 after four innings, Post 17 took advantage of four walks and two Curwensville errors in the fifth to plate eight runs and take the look for good.
Mitchell Ferra got things started in the fifth for DuBois with a lead-off walk. Jeremy Krise followed with a single before Jordan Frano walked two batters later to load the bases.
That forced a pitching change as Curwensville reliever Broc Hietsenrether gave way to Caleb Vance. He then walked Alex Pasternak to score Ferra to give Post 17 a 4-3 lead. Eric Schneider then legged out an infield single to score Krise.
Justin Swauger reached on an error which scored Frano to make it 6-3. Chase Husted was then hit by a pitch to force home Pastnernak, which led to another pitching change.
Zach Brewer came in relief to get Heath Mean to fly out to center, but the sacrifice fly scored Schneider for a 8-3 lead. Robbie Martini then walked to load the bases again.
Ferra, batting for the second time in the inning, reached on an error that scored both Swauger and Husted. Krise followed with his third hit of the night to score Martini to make it 11-3.
Curwensville actually jumped on DuBois starter Eric Schneider early with a three-run first inning on a two-run double by Hunter Hipps and an RBI-single by Vance.
Post 17 made it 3-2 in the third. Husted singled and scored following a Means single and a Curwensville error. Martini reached on a fielder’s choice before scoring on a Ferra double.
DuBois tied at 3-3 in the fourth when Schneider walked, stole his way around to third and scored on a Husted ground out.
After a shaky first, Schneider settled down and pitched well the rest of the way in getting the win before giving way to Ferra and Frano in the final two innings.
Krise led Post 17 with three hits.
Hietsenrether suffered the loss in relief. Avery Francisco had three hits for Curwensville.
With the win, DuBois now playes Clearfield in the losers bracket finals on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Lawrence Township Recreational Park. Clearfield dropped a 2-1 decision to Punxsy/Brookville on Friday. The DuBois-Clearfield winner will play Punxsy/Brookville in the championship on Tuesday.
