DuBOIS – DuBois Post 17 improved to 3-5 with a 3-2 win over Punxsy/Brookville Post 62 in Jefferson County American Legion Baseball League Friday at Showers Field.
Mitchell Ferra’s RBI-single in the top of the seventh inning broke a 2-2 tie to give Post 17 the lead before relief pitcher Dayne Bauman closed out Post 62 in the bottom half of the inning.
With the game tied 2-2, Heath Means led off the top of the seventh with a walk before moving second on Gauge Gulvas’ sac bunt. Bauman followed with a walk and both he and Means moved into scoring position on a wild pitch by Post 62 pitcher Isaac Stouffer. Ferra then poked a single to right field to score Means for the 3-2 lead.
Bauman, who relieved starter Dylan McCluskey to start the third inning, pitched five strong innings in relief to get the win. None better than the bottom of the seventh. After Tyler Park led off the inning with a double, he moved to third on a ground out by Logan Johnston. However, Bauman struck out the next two Post 62 hitters to secure the win.
Post 62 took an early 1-0 lead in the second when Tanner LaBenne walked and eventually scored on a Alec Greenblatt ground out.
DuBois tied it in the fourth. Jeremy Krise led off the inning with a single to left. Garrett Prosper and Jordan Frano followed with singles to load the bases with no outs. Two batters later, Krise scored on a Alex Pasternak fielder’s choice to make it 1-1.
Post 62 made it 2-1 in the fifth when Tyler Park walked and eventually scored on a bases-loaded sac fly to right by Cole LaBenne.
Post 17 tied it up again in the sixth. With one out, Prosper walked then worked his way to third on a pair of passed balls. After McCluskey walked, Pasternak hit chopper down the third base line. Johnston fielded it but his throw to first was off line allowing Prosper to score to tie the game at 2-2.
Pasternak, who also doubled, led Post 17 with a pair of RBIs. Ferra also had a pair of singles in addition to his go-ahead RBI.
Bauman and McCluskey limited Post 62 to just three hits – Park’s double and singles by Seth Dunkle and Greenblatt.
Stouffer went the distance for Post 62 in taking the loss.
DuBois returns to action tonight with a doubleheader vs. Curwensville at Showers’ Field beginning at 6 p.m.
Post 62 hosts Curwensville on Monday.
