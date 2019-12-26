DuBOIS — In response to a request from Gilbert Barker, a member of the DuBois Area School District Board of Directors as well as a member of the Lions Club, the DuBois Lions Club recently contributed funding to the purchase of five youth-size wheelchairs for use at DuBois area schools, particularly in times of emergency.
The DuBois Lions Club has 37 members and meets on the second Thursday of the month at 6:30 pm at the Lions Sky Lodge, Platt Road or, in winter months, at the Dutch Pantry Family Restaurant. Lions clubs are men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs.
