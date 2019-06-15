DuBOIS — Another summer is upon us, which in the local sports world means Little League All-Star action in baseball and softball is about to begin.
The first District 10 tournament — for Little League softball (11-12 year olds) — begins this week, with a majority of the other age groups getting underway next week.
DuBois will field three softball teams (Minor League, Little League and Junior League) and five squads in baseball (Minor League, 11-year-olds, Little League, Junior League and Senior League).
A full list of managers and coaches for all the teams was not available.
On the softball side, the Little League squad opens D-10 play Wednesday at Brookville in a four-team bracket.
The team features Ava Baronick, Alexia Berta, Emma Elensky, Kali Franklin, Audrey Hale, Marina Hanes, Lynx Lander, Emily McClelland, Jordan McGranor, Layden Mooney, Haley Reed and Maggie Watt.
The Minor League team (9-10 year olds), which opens play June 23 at home against Brockway is comprised by Elliette Brewer, Sumari Carr, Addison Edinger, Ella Elensky, Claire Gallagher, Sydney Graham, Brielle Gray, Selma Kacsmar, Rylee Kulbatsky, Maggie Mauthe, Kylee O’Donnell, Tessa Tekely and Lucy Williams.
The Junior League squad features a veteran All-Star roster in Emma Delp, Aaliyah Estrada, Jessy Frank, Melia Mitskavich, Lydia Morgan, Gabby Orzechowski, Maddy Orzechowski, Morgan Pasternak, Alexus Pfeuffer, Kayley Risser, Teegan Runyon, Samantha Smiley and Bree Weible.
The Juniors will battle defending Pennsylvania state champ St. Marys in a best-of-three championship series for the District 10 title beginning June 24.
On the baseball side, the Minor League All-Star team features William Clyde, Isaac Dennison, Adam Drahushak, Keegan Gregory, Easton Harris, Hunter Ho, Bryson Kail, Brody Knouse, Jackson McCall, Jack Statler, Seth Wilmoth, Nathan Witherite and Ryan Woodel.
The Minors first D-10 game is June 29 at Brookville.
DuBois appears to have the lone 11-year-old All-Star squad in District 10, meaning its first game at the earliest would come at the Section 1 Tournament which is scheduled to be held July 12-16 at a site to be determined.
This year’s team is made up of Nolan Anderson, Maddox Bennett, Madix Clark, Mason Dinkfelt, Grady Galiczynski, Landon Pawl, Jonathan Reed, Alex Sago, Walker Thomas, Aiden Walker, Ben Yale and Brayden Zatsick.
In the Little League division, DuBois will field a team featuring Hunter Allman, Samson Deeb, Bryson Delaney, Daniel Dixon, Noah Farrell, Brayden Fox, Boston Graham, Talon Hodge, Marek Hoyt, Nathan Kougher, Camdyn Long, Carter Vos and Trey Wingard.
The squad begins All-Star play June 24 at home against Brockway.
The DuBois Junior League All-Stars hit the road for their first game in a four-team bracket, playing at Punxsutawney on July 3.
This year’s Junior League squad is comprised of David Aughenbaugh, Kaden Brezenski, Eric Bryan, Kaden Clark, Jordan Ell, Elijah Everett, Garrett Frantz, Andrew Green, Gavin Kaschalk, Cartar Kosko, Matthew Pyne, Tycen Roy and Damon Stewart.
DuBois’ final All-Star team is in Senior League baseball (15-16 year olds), where it will battle Johnsonburg in a best-of-three championship series for the D-10 title beginning on June 24. Johnsonburg’s squad should feature players from last year’s Junior League squad that made it all the way to the World Series in Taylor Michigan.
As for DuBois’ Senior League squad, its roster features Aaron Andrulonis, Dante Armanini, Brycen Dinkfelt, Mitchell Drahushak, Karson Fields, Trenton Gaffney, Chandler Ho, Cody Jaconski, Austin Mitchell, Tyler Newell, Luke Shugar and Nathan Tyler.