BROCKWAY — The DuBois Little League All-Stars fought off elimination in commanding fashion, defeating Clarion 11-0 in four innings Sunday afternoon at Taylor Memorial Park.
DuBois got off to a strong start at the plate, scoring three runs in the first before adding a pair in the second and breaking the game open with five runs in the third as it tacked on its final run in the top of the fourth.
In the first inning, Talon Hodge led off with a single and scored, while Trey Wingard later singled and scored while Danny Dixon scored the final run of the frame after reaching on a double.
Marek Hoyt led off the DuBois half of the second with a bunt single as Hodge followed by reaching on an error to put two on with nobody out.
After a groundout to second, Wingard came through with a one-out double to bring home both runners and push the lead to 5-0.
Bryson Delaney got the third inning started with a pinch-hit single, before Camdyn Long singled and Boston Graham reached on a bunt single to load the bases with no outs.
Hoyt then reached on a fielder’s choice to bring home the first run of the inning before a fly out to second resulted in the first out.
Brayden Fox then cleared the bases with a one-out triple to push DuBois’ lead to nine runs before scoring the final run of the inning to push the advantage to double digits.
In the fourth inning, Nathan Kougher hit a two-out double and later scored for the final run of the game.
On the mound, three DuBois pitchers combined to hold Clarion to just two hits in the shoutout victory.
Dixon got the start and went two innings, before Hoyt pitched the third and Wingard finished the win off by pitching the fourth inning.
DuBois will now face Meadville, after it lost 4-3 to Harborcreek in Sunday’s winners’ bracket final, in another elimination game today at 6 p.m.
The winner of that contest will take on Harborcreek Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the championship game, needing a win to force the ‘if-necessary’ title game Wednesday.