PUNXSUTAWNEY — Thanks to a walk-off single by Lance Davidson in the bottom of the seventh inning Sunday evening in Punxsutawney, the DuBois Little League All-Star baseball team advance in the winners’ bracket of the District 10 Tournament with a thrilling 7-6 victory.
Punxsy jumped out to an early lead with a pair of runs against DuBois starter Isaac Dennison in the top of the first and took that 2-0 advantage into the third.
That’s when DuBois’ offense finally found the scoreboard, pushing four runs across the plate to grab a 4-2 lead. Bryson Kail and Hunter Ho had the only hits in the inning, as DuBois took advantage of two walks and a hit batsman.
Punxsy countered with a four-run fourth to regain the lead, only to watch DuBois score twice in the bottom half of the inning to even the score at 6-6.
DuBois loaded the bases with one out in the inning on a pair of walks and a single by Wes Clyde. Seth Wilmoth then came through with a single of his own to tie the game.
Neither team scored in the fifth or sixth innings to force extra innings, although DuBois did strand a pair in the bottom of the sixth. Wilmoth had a two-out double in the frame.
DuBois kept Punxsy off the board in the top of the seventh, then won it in the bottom half.
After a groundout to open the inning, Brody Knouse and Easton Harris hit back-to-back doubles to put runners on second and third. That brought Davidson to the plate and he smacked a walk-off single to bring home Knouse with the game-winning run.
DuBois is now off until Thursday when it hosts Brockway in a D-10 winners’ bracket semifinal game. Brockway bested Johnsonburg/Ridgway, 3-1, on Sunday.