LITTLE LEAGUE ALL-STARS
DuBOIS 18, FOX/RIDGWAY 0, 4 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois;407;7;—;18
Fox/Ridgway;000;0;—;0
DuBois—18
Aiden Snowberger 2b-ss 4235, Tyler Chamberlin cf-p-2b-cf 4321, Brayden Fox 1b-2b-p 4131, Kaden Clark 3b 2214, Trey Wingard ss 2212, Jordan Ell rf-cf 0100, Davey Aughenbaugh ph-p-rf 1200, Kaden Brezenski c 2011, Leyton Hodge 1211, Andrew Green p 2000, Drew Cook 2211, Billy Gray lf 1100, Brock Smith ph-1b 1111. Totals: 27-18-14-17.
Fox/Ridgway—0
Jack Beyer lf 2000, Rocco Delhunly c 1000, Shawn Geci ph 1000, Derek Beimel ss-p-ss 0000, Andrew Dellaguila p-ss-cf 2000, Nicholas Copello 1b 2000, Jackson Kilpeck cf-lf 2000, Jackson Vollmer 3b 1010, Vinny Azzato rf 0000, Hunter Beeler ph 0000, Aiden Beimel 2b 2000. Totals: 13-0-1-0.
Errors: DuBois 0, Fox/Ridgway 2. LOB: DuBois 8, Fox/Ridgway 6. 2B: Fox. HR: Snowberger, Clark.
Pitching
DuBois: Andrew Green-1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO 1 HBP; Tyler Chamberlin-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Brayden Fox-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Drew Cook-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Davey Aughenbaugh-1/3 IP 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Fox/Ridgway: Andrew Dellaguila- 2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Derek Beimel-0 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Shawn Geci-1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Hunter Beeler-1 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO, 1 HBP.
Winning pitcher: Green. Losing pitcher: Dellaguila.
