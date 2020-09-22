DuBOIS — A DuBois man is facing a felony charge for allegedly pounding a vehicle with a pipe in a DuBois neighborhood, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On Sept. 15, DuBois City Police charged Patrick Michael Raymond, 72, South Brady Street, with criminal mischief –damage property, a felony in the third degree.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police were called to Knarr Street for a report of a man pounding on the front door of a residence. The man was described as an older, white man with a sweatshirt tied around his hips. The man told a woman that he needed her to call the cops due to people from Puerto Rico being after him. He then left the residence and headed toward Shaffer Avenue.
The police drove around the area to try and locate the man, the affidavit stated. As the police went down by the street, they heard a loud banging noise as if someone was pounding on something with something.
The police went around the block and back onto Knarr Street, where the police saw a man in question run behind a house on Knarr Street in the 400 block, the affidavit said.
As the police passed the residence, they saw a man in question using a piece of plastic white pipe, 1 1/4 PVC, to pound on a vehicle, the affidavit said. The police noticed the man was allegedly beating on a blue Chevy Equinox.
The police pulled past the man and he stopped, and then he came toward the police vehicle with the pipe in his hand, the affidavit stated. The police ordered him to drop the pipe and turn around, which he did.
The police then sat the man on the ground and tried to find out what was going on with him, the affidavit said. The man reportedly told the police his name was Patrick Raymond and he was running from people that were after him. He told the police that he allegedly stole the piece of pipe and couldn’t remember where he got it. He then said that he was pounding on this vehicle, which he had no idea who’s vehicle it was to get the attention of police, according to the affidavit.
The police made contact with the owner of the vehicle, who was shown the damage. There were white plastic marks all about the vehicle, the affidavit said. There were also marks on the windows and all over the side, front and back of the vehicle from him pounding on it. He managed to bust the driver’s side tail light, placed dents in the front fender/hood area along with numerous dents throughout the vehicle.
An estimate of damage to repair the vehicle was listed at $8,894.24, according to the affidavit.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 23 at Ford’s office.